 Take 5 Car Wash continues Midwest growth
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Take 5 Car Wash continues Midwest growth

on

Splash Car Wash acquires 4 Seasons Car Wash

on

Ohio-based Wash-N-Fill sold to Ridi Stores

on

Melissa Pirkey Insurance Agency Co., dba Car Wash Insurance Agency, opens
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

Current Digital Issue

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Wash Talk ep. 126: 2022 NRCC Preview

The co-chairman of the 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention give us a look into the upcoming event.

Wash Talk ep. 124: Meet Iona Kearney

The 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher reflects on her time in carwashing.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Take 5 Car Wash continues Midwest growth

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash of Driven Brands announced in a recent press release it has completed a series of recent acquisitions in the Midwest region.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

These acquisitions include Soft Touch Car Wash in Michigan, Auto Oasis Car Wash in Ohio, and Clearwater Car Wash and Birdie’s Car Wash in Indiana.

The company now offers express carwashes at more than 350 sites across the U.S. and 50 sites in the Midwest.

The acquisition of Soft Touch Car Wash in St. Joseph, a city in southwest Michigan, marks Take 5 Car Wash’s official expansion into the state of Michigan.

 “We continue to discover amazing businesses across the Midwest that truly align with our tenets of fast, friendly and convenient service,” said John Teddy, president at Take 5 Car Wash. “There are a lot of incredible communities in this region, and we have been fortunate to continually come across express carwashes with outstanding reputations with their patrons.”

Advertisement

Auto Oasis Car Wash in Wadsworth, Ohio, joins Take 5 Car Wash’s 36 other washes in the state. With strong ties to the local community, former owner Tom Loos is proud of the exceptional service and positive environment he and his team built at Auto Oasis, leaving customers feeling good about both them and their vehicles.

 “Wadsworth is a strong family- and community-oriented town with hard-working people who are loyal to the core,” said Loos. “It’s been a true pleasure to be a part of this community as a businessowner, and I look forward to continuing involvement in this community as a resident.”

Advertisement

Expansion in Indiana, with acquisitions of two Clearwater Car Wash sites in Warsaw and Muncie, and Birdie’s Car Wash in Crown Point, bring the chain to seven locations in Indiana. Take 5 Car Wash started its expansion into Indiana nearly a year ago in September 2021 when it acquired three Dirtbuster Car Wash sites in the Greater Indianapolis Area.

 “I’m pleased to be handing the keys to the operation over to a company that has a good reputation in the industry. After years of developing a great business and relationships, I wanted someone to be able to continue in that vein and carry on the legacy,” said Brian Catron, former owner of Clearwater Car Wash. “I’m most excited for the employees that will have greater career path opportunities and access to better benefits.”

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Soapy Joe’s celebrates El Cajon grand opening

Carwash News: Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash celebrates grand opening

Carwash News: WhiteWater Express Car Wash acquires Geaux Clean Car Wash

Carwash News: New Ziebart car care center opens in Michigan

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing