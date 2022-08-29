Take 5 Car Wash continues Midwest growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash of Driven Brands announced in a recent press release it has completed a series of recent acquisitions in the Midwest region.
These acquisitions include Soft Touch Car Wash in Michigan, Auto Oasis Car Wash in Ohio, and Clearwater Car Wash and Birdie’s Car Wash in Indiana.
The company now offers express carwashes at more than 350 sites across the U.S. and 50 sites in the Midwest.
The acquisition of Soft Touch Car Wash in St. Joseph, a city in southwest Michigan, marks Take 5 Car Wash’s official expansion into the state of Michigan.
“We continue to discover amazing businesses across the Midwest that truly align with our tenets of fast, friendly and convenient service,” said John Teddy, president at Take 5 Car Wash. “There are a lot of incredible communities in this region, and we have been fortunate to continually come across express carwashes with outstanding reputations with their patrons.”
Auto Oasis Car Wash in Wadsworth, Ohio, joins Take 5 Car Wash’s 36 other washes in the state. With strong ties to the local community, former owner Tom Loos is proud of the exceptional service and positive environment he and his team built at Auto Oasis, leaving customers feeling good about both them and their vehicles.
“Wadsworth is a strong family- and community-oriented town with hard-working people who are loyal to the core,” said Loos. “It’s been a true pleasure to be a part of this community as a businessowner, and I look forward to continuing involvement in this community as a resident.”
Expansion in Indiana, with acquisitions of two Clearwater Car Wash sites in Warsaw and Muncie, and Birdie’s Car Wash in Crown Point, bring the chain to seven locations in Indiana. Take 5 Car Wash started its expansion into Indiana nearly a year ago in September 2021 when it acquired three Dirtbuster Car Wash sites in the Greater Indianapolis Area.
“I’m pleased to be handing the keys to the operation over to a company that has a good reputation in the industry. After years of developing a great business and relationships, I wanted someone to be able to continue in that vein and carry on the legacy,” said Brian Catron, former owner of Clearwater Car Wash. “I’m most excited for the employees that will have greater career path opportunities and access to better benefits.”