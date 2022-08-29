Take 5 Car Wash continues Midwest growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash of Driven Brands announced in a recent press release it has completed a series of recent acquisitions in the Midwest region.

These acquisitions include Soft Touch Car Wash in Michigan, Auto Oasis Car Wash in Ohio, and Clearwater Car Wash and Birdie’s Car Wash in Indiana.

The company now offers express carwashes at more than 350 sites across the U.S. and 50 sites in the Midwest.

The acquisition of Soft Touch Car Wash in St. Joseph, a city in southwest Michigan, marks Take 5 Car Wash’s official expansion into the state of Michigan.

“We continue to discover amazing businesses across the Midwest that truly align with our tenets of fast, friendly and convenient service,” said John Teddy, president at Take 5 Car Wash. “There are a lot of incredible communities in this region, and we have been fortunate to continually come across express carwashes with outstanding reputations with their patrons.”