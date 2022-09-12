Take 5 Carwashes come to Eastern Mississippi

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash® announced in a press release the grand openings of two newly converted stores in Starkville, Mississippi, and two in Columbus, Mississippi.

All four carwashes officially opened on Sept. 9. The sites are newly branded as Take 5 Car Wash and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All® Professional formulas. The updated sites in Eastern Mississippi are the first in the state to be fully branded as Take 5 Car Wash and join several other express carwashes statewide that are owned and operated by its parent company, Driven Brands. These newly converted washes are among many new and refreshed Take 5 Car Washes throughout the country operating with high-performing, non-toxic Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas, including a ceramic shield formula with UV protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash and a new tire shine formula.

For the finishing touches following their wash, customers are also given complimentary access to the Pro5 Detail Center, which has high-power vacuums, Pro5 Amor All® professional interior cleaner and window cleaner, and microfiber towels, available to all customers at no additional cost. “I’m really happy to be a part of this growing brand and show our community what we are building in order to serve them the best we can,” said John Cummings, site manager at Take 5 Car Wash in Starkville. “Customers in this area aren’t used to seeing big name carwashes in their town, so it is exciting to show them that Take 5 Car Wash is putting in the work to bring them the best service possible.”

In celebration of its grand openings, all four Columbus and Starkville Take 5 Car Wash locations offered free carwashes Sept. 9-11. Customers will also have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Driven Brands Car Wash locations, at a discounted rate of $9.99 for the first month. This promotional offer will be available for new members from Sept. 9 to Nov. 7, 2022. “Car owners here in Columbus want to preserve the beauty of their cars. Our team has the knowledge and expertise to ensure our customers get the wash that best fits their needs in a fast, friendly manner,” said Anthony Dibble, site manager at Take 5 Car Wash in Columbus. “The Take 5 team fosters a culture of respect and honesty, and we are excited to officially transition to the Take 5 brand and be a part of it.”

