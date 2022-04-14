 Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash opens fifth Texas location
Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash opens fifth Texas location

Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash opens fifth Texas location

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands announced the opening of a Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash co-development in Edinburg, Texas, as reported by Aftermarket News.

In its first day, the location washed more than 800 cars and provided oil changes to 40 cars.

“With the Take 5 Car Wash brand, our goal is to be simply more convenient than our competition,” said John Teddy, EVP and group president of Driven Brands Car Wash North America. “We developed the Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash concept with that goal in mind. Two category leaders, together under one brand, providing customers with a one-stop solution for the automotive services they need most often.”

Take 5 Oil Change says it pioneered the “stay in your car model” for oil changes — focusing on an improved customer experience for car maintenance.

With the co-development, Driven Brands has implemented a retail approach to the automotive aftermarket sector.

While this is the fifth Oil Change and Car Wash co-development, it’s the brand’s first location developed from ground up.

“The traffic seen on the first few days confirms what we’ve known for a long time: customers love our fast, friendly and convenient approach to their car care needs,” said Danny Rivera, EVP and group president of maintenance.

“We developed the Take 5 Oil Change model to be fast and friendly. We focus on providing just a few services to the customer, and doing them exceptionally well,” Rivera added. “We’ve always approached automotive care differently than our competitors. We look beyond automotive. We look to trends happening across many industries, including retail, as we continue to innovate car care for our customers.”

Read the original story here.

In this article:, , ,
