Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash opens fifth Texas location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands announced the opening of a Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash co-development in Edinburg, Texas, as reported by Aftermarket News .

In its first day, the location washed more than 800 cars and provided oil changes to 40 cars.

“With the Take 5 Car Wash brand, our goal is to be simply more convenient than our competition,” said John Teddy, EVP and group president of Driven Brands Car Wash North America. “We developed the Take 5 Oil Change and Car Wash concept with that goal in mind. Two category leaders, together under one brand, providing customers with a one-stop solution for the automotive services they need most often.”

Take 5 Oil Change says it pioneered the “stay in your car model” for oil changes — focusing on an improved customer experience for car maintenance.