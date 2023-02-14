 Take 5 Car Wash opens 3 new sites - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Take 5 Car Wash opens 3 new sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Customers will have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Take 5 Car Wash locations.

By PCD Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C.  — Take 5 Car Wash® announced in a press release the grand openings of three of its newest sites starting Feb. 10, in Orem, Utah; Kingsport, Tennessee; and Kennedale, Texas.

In celebration of the grand openings, all three sites will offer free carwashes Feb. 10-19. Customers will also have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Take 5 Car Wash locations.

New members will be offered a discounted rate of $0.99 for the first month if purchased by Feb. 19, or $9.99 per month for the first three months if purchased between Feb. 20 and May 10.

As with all Take 5 Car Wash’s new and refreshed sites, its freshly constructed locations are equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas, including a Ceramic Shield formula with UV protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash.

Customers also have access to Take 5 Car Wash’s complimentary Pro5 Detail Center, with high-power vacuums, Pro5 Amor All® Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels.   

The new site in Kingsport was co-developed alongside a Take 5 Oil Change, so customers can get a quick oil change from the comfort of their car, then take their car through a carwash and to a complimentary detail station, all at one location. 

New sites celebrating grand openings are open for business starting Feb. 10, at the following locations: 

860 W 1250 S, Orem, Utah 84058

1229 E Stone Dr., Kingsport, Tennessee 37660

5304 Kennedale Sublett Rd., Kennedale, Texas 76060

