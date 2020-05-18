Take our new carwash industry survey

AKRON, Ohio — Professional Carwashing & Detailing is currently conducting a new survey about the carwash industry, which you can take here .

After indicating which type of carwash business you own, you will be directed to a specific set of questions about that type of carwash.

These questions will help us build a report that not only covers the industry as a whole but each segment of the industry in particular.

The creation of our Professional Carwashing Industry Report, the current version of which you can purchase here, was only possible because our valued readers took the time to complete the survey about their businesses.

If you complete this survey in its entirety, you can enter for a chance to win the grand prize of one $500 Amazon gift card or one of five $100 Amazon gift cards.

You will also qualify for a complimentary one-year subscription to Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine, and you can purchase the current survey results at 50% off (current retail value at $249.99).

We would like to thank our readers for supporting our publication on multiple platforms, including print and digital, and for participating in this survey.