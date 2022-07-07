Team leaders

A leading carwash chain is hiring nationwide installation teams and is interested in speaking to individuals who have experience working on and with Belanger, Motor City, Ryko, MacNeil, Pecco and/or Hanna systems.
This team leader position is responsible for the initial installation of carwash systems.
Perks:
- $1,000 sign-on bonus
- Site completion bonus based on completion deadlines
- Competitive salary and benefits
- 401(k) with company match
- Company provides gear, tools and personal protective equipment
- Company pays for airfare, lodging, hotels and food per diem
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Carwash experience preferred
- Clean driving record and valid drivers license
- Capability to manage team of 4-5
- Perform a wide range of duties related to the initial install of carwash tunnel equipment
- Moderate experience troubleshooting, resolving and testing in at least four of the following competencies:
- Electrical
- Mechanical aptitude
- Hydraulics
- Welding
- Pneumatics
- Plumbing
- Read and interpret manuals, work orders, schematics and other equipment documentation
- Operate hand tools, power tools, forklifts and other equipment as needed
Requirements:
- Ability to lift 50 pounds repeatedly
- Ability to be on your feet all day
- Two years experience working in an industrial or installation environment
- Ability to work out of town on installations on a rotation schedule of 10 days out, four days off, then five days out, two days off
- Willingness to work overtime which can include evenings and Saturdays
- Ability to work in a team environment
- Ability to read schematics
Physical demands:
This position requires the ability to lift 25/50/80 pounds regularly, respond quickly to sounds, move safely over uneven terrain or in confined spaces, see clearly and respond to dangerous situations, safely climb ladders while carrying 40 pounds or more, work in extreme weather, work in a wet environment and wear PPE correctly throughout the day.
If interested, please email resumes to [email protected].