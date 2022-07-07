 Team leaders
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Team leaders

on

For sale: Zoom Zoom Express Car Wash #2

on

For sale: Zoom Zoom Express Car Wash #1

on

Outside Sales Representative – Central U.S.
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 71: Mammoth Holdings Appoints Jen Vanderveldt as CFO Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 71: Mammoth Holdings Appoints Jen Vanderveldt as CFO

Carwash Connection: Graphene coatings Video
play

Carwash Connection: Graphene coatings

Current Digital Issue

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums

Insights on the benefits of modern carwash vacuum technology and design.

Wash Talk ep. 118: Hiring, culture and leadership

A leadership expert shares what he has found success in when recruiting, training and communicating with employees.

Wash Talk ep. 117: Conveyor belts

Belt experts discuss what the future of conveyors will look like in carwashing.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Classifieds

Team leaders

A growing carwash company is looking for team leaders to work on its initial install crews nationwide.
Advertisement
 

on

A leading carwash chain is hiring nationwide installation teams and is interested in speaking to individuals who have experience working on and with Belanger, Motor City, Ryko, MacNeil, Pecco and/or Hanna systems.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This team leader position is responsible for the initial installation of carwash systems.

Perks:

  • $1,000 sign-on bonus
  • Site completion bonus based on completion deadlines
  • Competitive salary and benefits
  • 401(k) with company match
  • Company provides gear, tools and personal protective equipment
  • Company pays for airfare, lodging, hotels and food per diem

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Carwash experience preferred
  • Clean driving record and valid drivers license
  • Capability to manage team of 4-5
  • Perform a wide range of duties related to the initial install of carwash tunnel equipment
  • Moderate experience troubleshooting, resolving and testing in at least four of the following competencies:
    • Electrical
    • Mechanical aptitude
    • Hydraulics
    • Welding
    • Pneumatics
    • Plumbing
  • Read and interpret manuals, work orders, schematics and other equipment documentation
  • Operate hand tools, power tools, forklifts and other equipment as needed

Requirements:

  • Ability to lift 50 pounds repeatedly
  • Ability to be on your feet all day
  • Two years experience working in an industrial or installation environment
  • Ability to work out of town on installations on a rotation schedule of 10 days out, four days off, then five days out, two days off
  • Willingness to work overtime which can include evenings and Saturdays
  • Ability to work in a team environment
  • Ability to read schematics

Physical demands:

This position requires the ability to lift 25/50/80 pounds regularly, respond quickly to sounds, move safely over uneven terrain or in confined spaces, see clearly and respond to dangerous situations, safely climb ladders while carrying 40 pounds or more, work in extreme weather, work in a wet environment and wear PPE correctly throughout the day.

Advertisement

If interested, please email resumes to [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Classifieds: Carwashes for sale

Classifieds: Carwash Managers

Classifieds: Driver – Texas

Classifieds: Car Wash Technician – Texas

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing