Team leaders

A leading carwash chain is hiring nationwide installation teams and is interested in speaking to individuals who have experience working on and with Belanger, Motor City, Ryko, MacNeil, Pecco and/or Hanna systems.

This team leader position is responsible for the initial installation of carwash systems.

Perks :

$1,000 sign-on bonus

Site completion bonus based on completion deadlines

Competitive salary and benefits

401(k) with company match

Company provides gear, tools and personal protective equipment

Company pays for airfare, lodging, hotels and food per diem

Duties & Responsibilities:

Carwash experience preferred

Clean driving record and valid drivers license

Capability to manage team of 4-5

Perform a wide range of duties related to the initial install of carwash tunnel equipment

Moderate experience troubleshooting, resolving and testing in at least four of the following competencies: Electrical Mechanical aptitude Hydraulics Welding Pneumatics Plumbing

Read and interpret manuals, work orders, schematics and other equipment documentation

Operate hand tools, power tools, forklifts and other equipment as needed

Requirements:

Ability to lift 50 pounds repeatedly

Ability to be on your feet all day

Two years experience working in an industrial or installation environment

Ability to work out of town on installations on a rotation schedule of 10 days out, four days off, then five days out, two days off

Willingness to work overtime which can include evenings and Saturdays

Ability to work in a team environment

Ability to read schematics

Physical demands:

This position requires the ability to lift 25/50/80 pounds regularly, respond quickly to sounds, move safely over uneven terrain or in confined spaces, see clearly and respond to dangerous situations, safely climb ladders while carrying 40 pounds or more, work in extreme weather, work in a wet environment and wear PPE correctly throughout the day.