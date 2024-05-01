Team polishes vintage aircraft and exotic cars at war museum

EL PASO, Texas — According to a press release, Anthony Aguilar, dually-certified automotive and aircraft detailer and owner of Revive Auto Solutions in El Paso, Texas, led a 22-member celebrity team of detailers in a prestigious detailing project at the War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The team cleaned and polished five “warbirds” and two classic cars during the three-day event, including a historic Hawker Sea Fury warbird, one of the most recognizable and impactful aircraft on the history of air travel.

They also detailed a Douglas 1932 DC 3 and the 1944 Chance-Vought F4U Corsair known as “Whistling Death” due to the distinctive high-pitched sound it made when wind passed through the engine vents.

An all-aluminum Lockheed Silver Star 3 by Canadair and a Lockheed P-38 Lightning used for aerial survey work in South America from 1953 to 1957 were also detailed.

The two vintage automobiles included a prewar 1935 Auburn Boattail sports car and a 1936 Super 8 Packard Roadster convertible.

Aguilar is a member of the famed Detail Mafia, an exclusive group of “made men and women” trained as skilled, artisan experts in the care and maintenance of automotive and aircraft, among the most accomplished and technologically advanced team of detailers in the U.S.

Certified, and skills validated by the International Detailing Association, a member of both the celebrated Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight, the annual Motorlux (formerly Gordon McCall) Motorsports Revival, and The Quail Motorsports Gathering teams at Monterey Car week, Aguilar is accustomed to preparing millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles and aircraft for exhibit, including dozens of military planes and classic vehicles at the War Eagles Air Museum in the past.

“This is a bigger project than I have performed at the museum in the past and I needed help, so who better than the team who has the prestigious car and aircraft resume?” said Aguilar. “All twenty-plus members selected for this project have done this work before. As a team, they have spent almost 20 years restoring and preserving the original Air Force One presidential jet.”

Aguilar also said, “The paint and brightwork on AFO was quickly deteriorating when they started the project and today, we are basically ongoing caretakers of the plane having saved both the paint and brightwork from further corrosion.”

Aguilar continued, “We will be doing something similar to that on the planes and cars we do at the War Eagle this weekend.”

Aguilar and the rest of this year’s team are successful detailing business owners with detailing shops across the country.

They are donating their time and skills to the museum project, but the expertise and experience is significant to their customers in their local markets, continued the press release.

Whether you are a carpooling mom driving an SUV or own a luxury or classic vehicle, or you may own a company or private jet, the 22-member team are the go-to detailers for cleaning and maintaining those cars and planes.