 Team polishes vintage aircraft and exotic cars at war museum

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Team polishes vintage aircraft and exotic cars at war museum

EL PASO, Texas — The 22-member celebrity team of detailers worked on a prestigious detailing project at the War Eagles Air Museum.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

EL PASO, Texas — According to a press release, Anthony Aguilar, dually-certified automotive and aircraft detailer and owner of Revive Auto Solutions in El Paso, Texas, led a 22-member celebrity team of detailers in a prestigious detailing project at the War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Related Articles

The team cleaned and polished five “warbirds” and two classic cars during the three-day event, including a historic Hawker Sea Fury warbird, one of the most recognizable and impactful aircraft on the history of air travel.

Team polishes vintage aircraft and exotic cars at war musee

They also detailed a Douglas 1932 DC 3 and the 1944 Chance-Vought F4U Corsair known as “Whistling Death” due to the distinctive high-pitched sound it made when wind passed through the engine vents.

An all-aluminum Lockheed Silver Star 3 by Canadair and a Lockheed P-38 Lightning used for aerial survey work in South America from 1953 to 1957 were also detailed.

Team polishes vintage aircraft and exotic cars at war musee

The two vintage automobiles included a prewar 1935 Auburn Boattail sports car and a 1936 Super 8 Packard Roadster convertible.

Aguilar is a member of the famed Detail Mafia, an exclusive group of “made men and women” trained as skilled, artisan experts in the care and maintenance of automotive and aircraft, among the most accomplished and technologically advanced team of detailers in the U.S.

Certified, and skills validated by the International Detailing Association, a member of both the celebrated Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight, the annual Motorlux (formerly Gordon McCall) Motorsports Revival, and The Quail Motorsports Gathering teams at Monterey Car week, Aguilar is accustomed to preparing millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles and aircraft for exhibit, including dozens of military planes and classic vehicles at the War Eagles Air Museum in the past.

“This is a bigger project than I have performed at the museum in the past and I needed help, so who better than the team who has the prestigious car and aircraft resume?” said Aguilar. “All twenty-plus members selected for this project have done this work before. As a team, they have spent almost 20 years restoring and preserving the original Air Force One presidential jet.”

Aguilar also said, “The paint and brightwork on AFO was quickly deteriorating when they started the project and today, we are basically ongoing caretakers of the plane having saved both the paint and brightwork from further corrosion.”

Aguilar continued, “We will be doing something similar to that on the planes and cars we do at the War Eagle this weekend.”

Aguilar and the rest of this year’s team are successful detailing business owners with detailing shops across the country.

They are donating their time and skills to the museum project, but the expertise and experience is significant to their customers in their local markets, continued the press release.

Whether you are a carpooling mom driving an SUV or own a luxury or classic vehicle, or you may own a company or private jet, the 22-member team are the go-to detailers for cleaning and maintaining those cars and planes.

You May Also Like

Autobell® Car Wash celebrates milestone anniversary
El Car Wash opens new location, donates $100k
Carwash News

OPW announces Dover Scholars Program winners

HAMILTON, Ohio — This prestigious scholarship, part of the Dover Foundation, supports students as they pursue higher education.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
OPW announces Dover Scholars Program winners

HAMILTON, Ohio — OPW announced the company’s winners of the Dover Foundation’s 2024 Dover Scholars Program in a press release.

Emma Jacobson, child of OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions, OPW Engineered Systems employee David Jacobson, is a college student attending Utah State University in Logan, Utah, and is majoring in mathematics.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Vizza Wash, LP acquires and rebrands Wet-N-Jet

SAN ANTONIO — Rebranded as The Car Wash Express, the company promises unparalleled convenience and customer satisfaction.

By Kyle Alexander
Vizza Wash, LP acquires and rebrands Wet-N-Jet
PRT launches 30 new products on Complete Strut Assemblies

BUFORD, Ga. — The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage and come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

By Kyle Alexander
PRT launches 30 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies
Greenhill Car Wash opens its sixth Delaware location

GEORGETOWN, Del. — The new carwash features a tunnel wash with a ‘Dry and Shine’ finish and free vacuums for customers.

By Kyle Alexander
California car detailer making waves on TikTok

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Jessica Tran, a California car detailer, skyrocketed to fame on TikTok, amassing over 1.7 million followers.

By Kyle Alexander

Other Posts

Car detailing in the heat: essential tips

Learn how to mitigate the challenges posed by intense heat, from timing your sessions to choosing the right products.

By Darren Burgard
detailing, towel, wipe, dry, car, new
Renowned racing icon launches Valentine Performance Detailing

BRAINTREE, Mass. — RJ Valentine is starting a new collection of car care products designed to elevate automotive excellence.

By Kyle Alexander
Renowned racing icon launches Valentine Performance Detailing
SB3 Coatings certifies first master trainer representing Puerto Rico

LEBANON, Pa.— Discover how Christian Rosa-Garcia from San Juan, Puerto Rico, became an exclusive master trainer for SB3 Ceramic Coatings.

By Kyle Alexander
SB3 Coatings certifies first master trainer representing Puerto Rico
PC&D welcomes Kyle Alexander

AKRON, Ohio — Kyle Alexander joins PC&D after three years in television news where he was a multimedia journalist and meteorologist.

By Rich DiPaolo