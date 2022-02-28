 Texas water line break effects carwash businesses
Texas water line break effects carwash businesses

Carwash News

Texas water line break effects carwash businesses

 

on

LAREDO, Texas — The U.S.-Mexico border town of Loredo, Texas, which is located southwest of San Antonio, has been issued a boil-water notice due to a waterline break, according to Laredo Morning Times.

This water line break has greatly impacted many local businesses — carwashes especially.

Many washes have even been forced to cut off the site’s water supply in order to save water.

According to Power Car Wash Owner Jose Himojosa, “Since Saturday, our business did not have water, which meant we didn’t have water all Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The effects of having the business close for four days really affected us a lot, and the days were perfect to work as the sun was out.”

Local carwash employee Edgar De Leon reported that he couldn’t work at all the week of Feb. 21. due to the water line break.

“I didn’t make a single dollar last week because of the situation,” De Leon said. “Also, I did not have any water in my home, so it was a tough week. Also, I have been hearing people and other carwashes that I know [saying] to not waste much water, but how can they say that when it is their livelihood?”

De Leon believes local businesses, like the carwash he works for, that strive and thrive with the help of water access are unfairly losing money due to something the city is responsible for.

In fact, this is not the first time the city of Laredo, Texas has experienced issues with the city’s water systems.

While Laredo carwashes are slowly regaining access to water, local operators hope this situation will cause local officials to work harder to prevent water system malfunctions.

Read the original story here.

