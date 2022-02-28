Texas water line break effects carwash businesses

LAREDO, Texas — The U.S.-Mexico border town of Loredo, Texas, which is located southwest of San Antonio, has been issued a boil-water notice due to a waterline break, according to Laredo Morning Times .

This water line break has greatly impacted many local businesses — carwashes especially.

Many washes have even been forced to cut off the site’s water supply in order to save water.

According to Power Car Wash Owner Jose Himojosa, “Since Saturday, our business did not have water, which meant we didn’t have water all Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The effects of having the business close for four days really affected us a lot, and the days were perfect to work as the sun was out.”

Local carwash employee Edgar De Leon reported that he couldn’t work at all the week of Feb. 21. due to the water line break.