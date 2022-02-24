 The 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO exhibitor listing and floor plan
trade show, conference, event

Industry Events

The 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO exhibitor listing

A listing of who will be at the SCWA show and where guests can find them on the show floor.

on

This information is provided by the Southwest Carwash Association and is accurate as of 1/19/2022. This Exhibitor Listing, including booth numbers, is subject to change. For the most updated information, please visit www.swcarwash.org.

For trade show hours, check out the Schedule of Events here.

ExhibitorBooth number
Acquire Video236
Aerodry Systems 100
Ahearn Signs128
Airlift Doors744
All Paws Pet Wash114
American Changer913
American Lube Supply951
Amplify Car Wash Advisors650
AP Formulators351
A Plus Design Group717
Arcadian Services108
Ardent Advisory Group134
Ascentium Capital827
Assured Part./Midlothian Ins.738
ASTROMATIC849
Attlee Realty721
AUTEC Car Wash Systems948
AutoBrite Company347
Auto Laundry News950
AWS/WSI625
Baker Equipment & Supply427
Beacon Mobile338
Belanger605
Big Dot Lighting337
Blair Ceramics201
Blendco Systems829
Brink Results544
CAR WASH ADVISORS639
Carwash Boilers124
Car Wash Buildings548
Car Wash King739
Carwash Roller Company444
CarWashWorld226
Cat Pumps909
Charger Prime Commercial921
ChemQuest136
Clean World Distribution621
Coast Commercial Credit601
Coleman Hanna223
Con-Serv551
Cooper General917
CryptoPay935
Dealer Industries109
Dencar247
Diamond H2O943
DIXMOR931
DRB® In-Bay Solutions905
DRB® Tunnel Solutions805
D&S Car Wash Equipment845
Elektrim Motors117
Erie Brush & Manufacturing436
Etowah Valley Equipment939
EverWash527
Extrutech Plastics335
EZ PVC142
Filpac119
Fragmatics Mfg.245
Gallop Brush Company700
General Pump344
Genesis Modular Buildings112
G&G Industrial Lighting834
GinSan141
Hamilton Manufacturing716
Huron Valley Sales937
IDX452
innovateIT Equipment823
Innovative Control Systems334
International Car Wash Assn.852
International Detailing Assn.949
International Drying327
ISTOBAL USA237
Jasco Construction445
JBS Industries911
J.E. Adams Industries649
Kleen-Rite923
KLOPP: Money Handling345
KO Manufacturing123
Kwik Industries140
Laguna Industries216
McClean Solutions440
Micrologic Associates205
Mile High LED Systems825
Monitor Canopies118
Motor City Wash Works435
N1 Buying Group129
National Carwash Solutions213, 305, 319
National Pride/CW Superstore835
Nuform Building Technologies727
Oasis Car Wash Systems635
Oil Changers 228
OptSpot241
Parker Engineering & Mfg.929
PDQ Manufacturing705
Petit Auto Wash Equipment550
PetroCal Associates638
Premier926
Professional Carwashing & Detailing851
Promo Car Care645
Proto-Vest Dryers113
QUALCHEM105
RDM Industrial Electronics945
Retention Express147
RugBeater by Dralco122
Self Serve News947
Sensor Dynamix745
Signature Series by CK647
Simoniz735
SoBrite116
Sonny’s The CarWash Factory401, 405, 419, 505, 519 
SCWA104
Standard Change Makers952
Stinger Chemical120
Suds900
Superior Auto Extras137
SWYPIT552
Synergy Solutions 126
Tavacon725
Texana Builders235
Texas Car Wash Equipment146
TEXAS MICROFIBER434
The Insuracenter230
The Wash Group127
Tri-State Car Wash Supplies752
Turtle Wax Pro837
Valvoline933
Ver-Tech Labs824
WashCard Systems130
Washify634
Washing Equipment of Texas813
Washlink Systems817
Wash Mechanics915
Wash Solutions135
Washworld729
Welcomemat449
Western Carwash Insurance144
Windtrax820

