The 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO exhibitor listing and floor plan

This information is provided by the Southwest Carwash Association and is accurate as of 1/19/2022. This Exhibitor Listing, including booth numbers, is subject to change. For the most updated information, please visit www.swcarwash.org.
For trade show hours, check out the Schedule of Events here.
|Exhibitor
|Booth number
|Acquire Video
|236
|Aerodry Systems
|100
|Ahearn Signs
|128
|Airlift Doors
|744
|All Paws Pet Wash
|114
|American Changer
|913
|American Lube Supply
|951
|Amplify Car Wash Advisors
|650
|AP Formulators
|351
|A Plus Design Group
|717
|Arcadian Services
|108
|Ardent Advisory Group
|134
|Ascentium Capital
|827
|Assured Part./Midlothian Ins.
|738
|ASTROMATIC
|849
|Attlee Realty
|721
|AUTEC Car Wash Systems
|948
|AutoBrite Company
|347
|Auto Laundry News
|950
|AWS/WSI
|625
|Baker Equipment & Supply
|427
|Beacon Mobile
|338
|Belanger
|605
|Big Dot Lighting
|337
|Blair Ceramics
|201
|Blendco Systems
|829
|Brink Results
|544
|CAR WASH ADVISORS
|639
|Carwash Boilers
|124
|Car Wash Buildings
|548
|Car Wash King
|739
|Carwash Roller Company
|444
|CarWashWorld
|226
|Cat Pumps
|909
|Charger Prime Commercial
|921
|ChemQuest
|136
|Clean World Distribution
|621
|Coast Commercial Credit
|601
|Coleman Hanna
|223
|Con-Serv
|551
|Cooper General
|917
|CryptoPay
|935
|Dealer Industries
|109
|Dencar
|247
|Diamond H2O
|943
|DIXMOR
|931
|DRB® In-Bay Solutions
|905
|DRB® Tunnel Solutions
|805
|D&S Car Wash Equipment
|845
|Elektrim Motors
|117
|Erie Brush & Manufacturing
|436
|Etowah Valley Equipment
|939
|EverWash
|527
|Extrutech Plastics
|335
|EZ PVC
|142
|Filpac
|119
|Fragmatics Mfg.
|245
|Gallop Brush Company
|700
|General Pump
|344
|Genesis Modular Buildings
|112
|G&G Industrial Lighting
|834
|GinSan
|141
|Hamilton Manufacturing
|716
|Huron Valley Sales
|937
|IDX
|452
|innovateIT Equipment
|823
|Innovative Control Systems
|334
|International Car Wash Assn.
|852
|International Detailing Assn.
|949
|International Drying
|327
|ISTOBAL USA
|237
|Jasco Construction
|445
|JBS Industries
|911
|J.E. Adams Industries
|649
|Kleen-Rite
|923
|KLOPP: Money Handling
|345
|KO Manufacturing
|123
|Kwik Industries
|140
|Laguna Industries
|216
|McClean Solutions
|440
|Micrologic Associates
|205
|Mile High LED Systems
|825
|Monitor Canopies
|118
|Motor City Wash Works
|435
|N1 Buying Group
|129
|National Carwash Solutions
|213, 305, 319
|National Pride/CW Superstore
|835
|Nuform Building Technologies
|727
|Oasis Car Wash Systems
|635
|Oil Changers
|228
|OptSpot
|241
|Parker Engineering & Mfg.
|929
|PDQ Manufacturing
|705
|Petit Auto Wash Equipment
|550
|PetroCal Associates
|638
|Premier
|926
|Professional Carwashing & Detailing
|851
|Promo Car Care
|645
|Proto-Vest Dryers
|113
|QUALCHEM
|105
|RDM Industrial Electronics
|945
|Retention Express
|147
|RugBeater by Dralco
|122
|Self Serve News
|947
|Sensor Dynamix
|745
|Signature Series by CK
|647
|Simoniz
|735
|SoBrite
|116
|Sonny’s The CarWash Factory
|401, 405, 419, 505, 519
|SCWA
|104
|Standard Change Makers
|952
|Stinger Chemical
|120
|Suds
|900
|Superior Auto Extras
|137
|SWYPIT
|552
|Synergy Solutions
|126
|Tavacon
|725
|Texana Builders
|235
|Texas Car Wash Equipment
|146
|TEXAS MICROFIBER
|434
|The Insuracenter
|230
|The Wash Group
|127
|Tri-State Car Wash Supplies
|752
|Turtle Wax Pro
|837
|Valvoline
|933
|Ver-Tech Labs
|824
|WashCard Systems
|130
|Washify
|634
|Washing Equipment of Texas
|813
|Washlink Systems
|817
|Wash Mechanics
|915
|Wash Solutions
|135
|Washworld
|729
|Welcomemat
|449
|Western Carwash Insurance
|144
|Windtrax
|820