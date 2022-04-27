 The Car Wash Show™ 2022 schedule of events
The Car Wash Show™ 2022 schedule of events

Countdown to The Car Wash Show™ 2022

Trade show support

The 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO exhibitor listing
Industry Events

The Car Wash Show™ 2022 schedule of events

A schedule of educational and social events at the show taking place in Nashville May 9-11.
Sunday, May 8:

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Click Here to Read More
Registration

Level 2

11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Management Fundamentals Course

201AB

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Meet The Market – New Investor Program

101ABC

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

AOCA Welcome Reception

Whiskey Row

400 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37203

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WCA Member Welcome Reception

Whiskey Row

400 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37203

Monday, May 9:

7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Registration

Level 2

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

The Headliners

Level 4 Ballroom

9:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Education Sessions

Levels 1 and 2

11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Trade Show

Level 3

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Opening Party

Music City Center

Tuesday, May 10:

7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Registration

Level 2

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

The Headliners

Level 4 Ballroom

9:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Education Sessions

Levels 1 and 2

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Trade Show

Level 3

Wednesday, May 11:

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Registration

Level 2

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

General Session

Level 4 Ballroom

9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Trade Show Floor

Level 3

This information is accurate as of 4/14/22. Please check www.thecarwashshow.com for updated information.

