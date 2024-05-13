The Car Wash Show™ 2024 Exhibitor Listing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The International Carwash Association (ICA) will be honoring an inductee to the ICA Hall of Fame at this year’s Hall of Fame Celebration.

This year’s inductee is Goo-Goo Car Wash CompanyFounder, Lamar Beck.

Beck was a pioneer in express and franchise carwash concepts, and he helped Goo-Goo Car Wash Company grow to over 50 locations before it was sold.