The Car Wash Show™ 2024 recap

The Car Wash Show™ 2024, hosted by International Carwash Association (ICA), concluded with resounding success in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Music City Center from May 13-15. This year’s event surpassed expectations, according to ICA, drawing record-breaking attendance and featuring an expansive show floor filled with innovative products and services from over 420 exhibitors.

The event welcomed 9,643 total attendees, reported ICA, from across the carwash, quick lube and detailing industries, all eager to explore the latest market trends and best practices. The show floor, sprawling over 190,000 square feet, was bustling with activity as industry professionals engaged with the newest technologies and solutions designed to enhance their businesses.

Innovation Alley continued to showcase a significant number of newer exhibitors that introduced groundbreaking products, technologies and services.

Moving ahead with education and excellence

Educational opportunities were abundant, with over 60 hours of content delivered by industry experts and thought leaders from various backgrounds and experiences. Attendees had the chance to dive deep into various topics, from leveraging artificial intelligence in carwash operations to improving customer experience and retention. Quick lube experts were also on stage presenting on such topics as updates in motor oil and how operators can leverage these sales and services. There was once again something for everyone at this show.

The Western Carwash Association offered carwash tours on the Sunday before the show, providing hands-on learning opportunities and inspiration for attendees. Social media influencers Greg Paul and Jessica Tran brought their substantial presence to the event, generating excitement and broadening the show’s reach through platforms like TikTok. Their attendance underscored the growing importance of digital engagement in the industry.

Speakers included carwash hall of famers and professionals with experience from organizations like Whirlpool, NASA and Zappos, offering diverse perspectives and actionable insights. Many of the sessions provided practical tips and strategies that operators could immediately implement to elevate their customer service and business performance.

The show also introduced several new features to enhance the attendee experience. For instance, all breakout sessions were recorded and made available to registered attendees the week after the event, dubbed Digital Week from May 20-24, ensuring that participants could revisit valuable content or catch up on sessions they might have missed.

Outstanding achievements

Networking opportunities were plentiful and extended beyond the Music City Center trade show floor. The Big Bash, sponsored by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, featured an open bar, food as well as live entertainment on 5th Avenue.

Tuesday evening’s Hall of Fame Celebration and annual meeting honored this year’s inductee Lamar Beck, founder of Goo-Goo Car Washes. This special celebration provides an exciting setting for ICA members to honor the industry’s top achievers.

The Car Wash Show AFTER DARK program continued its success from the previous year, offering all-access passes for attendees to explore some of Nashville’s most vibrant venues with their peers. This after-hours networking fostered deeper connections and conversations among industry professionals.

An exhibitor booth crawl was held on the trade show floor on May 14 in the afternoon. This lively event encouraged attendees to visit participating booths, enjoy refreshments and engage in meaningful conversations with exhibitors.

The Brian Campbell Best Booth Awards recognized outstanding exhibitors, with an independent panel of trade show experts selecting winners. The awards were presented by ICA President Marcus Kittrell to three tiers of exhibitors:

• Midsize (less than 999 square feet): Big Dot Lighting and Electric

• Large (more than 1,000 square feet): National Carwash Solutions (NCS)

A new, separate “Stand Out Exhibit” award was introduced and presented to Nuform Building Technologies Inc.

According to ICA, the best booth awards’ selection process was different this year. An independent panel of professional trade show experts served as judges, provided feedback to the winners on what they saw in their booths that made them stand out, and based their final decisions on specific criteria, such as booth display/aesthetic, product promotion and customer engagement.

The Car Wash Show™ 2024 was a success, fostering innovation, education and collaboration within the industry. Attendees left Nashville equipped with new knowledge, valuable connections and a renewed excitement for our industry’s future.

As the industry looks forward to another year of growth and development, the insights and experiences gained from this year’s show will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its trajectory.

ICA announced the dates of The Car Wash Show™ 2025 as April 26-28. For more information and updates, please visit www.thecarwashshow.com as well as www.carwash.com.

Rich DiPaolo is the associate publisher – editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.