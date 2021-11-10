 The Wash Tub to give away washes to all veterans
Carwash News

The Wash Tub to give away washes to all veterans, active and retired military

 

on

SAN ANTONIO — The Wash Tub would like to honor those we remember, those serving and those who have served by offering a free “Full Service” Premier Shine Wash to all veterans, active and retired military, according to a press release.

This service will be offered for this Thursday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), at all 25 Wash Tub locations.

Patrons must present military ID.

The Wash Tub’s Premier Shine Car Wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe down of dash and console, inside and outside window cleaning, air freshener and tire shine.

The Premier Shine Car Wash has a retail value of $26.

