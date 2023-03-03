 The Wash Tub is selling 2023 Fiesta medals at select locations - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

The Wash Tub is selling 2023 Fiesta medals at select locations

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The medals will be sold through April 30 to raise money for The Children’s Shelter.

By PCD Staff

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Wash Tub, a family-owned full-service carwash and automotive detailing company, has partnered with the Alamo Heights High School Art Department for the students to design a Fiesta medal for the company’s annual fundraiser.

This year’s Fiesta San Antonio runs April 20-30, 2023.

According to a company press release, each year, The Wash Tub chooses a local non-profit organization to raise money for through Fiesta medal sales.

This year the company chose The Children’s Shelter.

The Alamo Heights High School students were assigned a project to design a Fiesta medal that best represents The Children’s Shelter, and to include The Wash Tub logo within the design.

The team at The Wash Tub narrowed down their favorite designs and chose a winner, gifted the student with the produced medal from Monarch Trophy and a check.

The Fiesta medals are on sale for $10 at the San Antonio and New Braunfels locations now through the end of Fiesta.

For more information, visit www.washtub.com.

For more information about Fiesta San Antonio and Fiesta medals, visit https://fiestasanantonio.org/.

