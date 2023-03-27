 The Wash Tub wins again - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

The Wash Tub wins again

By PCD Staff

SAN ANTONIO — For the second year in a row, The Wash Tub was voted first place in the Best Car Wash category in the San Antonio Express-News Reader’s Choice Awards, according to a press release.

The Wash Tub is a 37-year-old family-owned full-service carwash and automotive detailing company founded in 1986, with 25 locations spread throughout San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, San Marcos, Round Rock, Kerrville and Georgetown.

“We want to thank San Antonio for voting us into first place,” a representative from the company said in the release. “We contribute our company’s growth and success to our community who choose us for their carwash and detail needs.” 

Each year, the Express-News recognizes three award winners across 170 categories under 13 different sections, voted on by the people of San Antonio.

