Three new Take 5 Car Wash sites open in Southern U.S. - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash® announced the grand openings of three greenfield sites in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Denham Springs, Louisiana, and Monticello, Arkansas, all of which are officially open to customers starting Dec. 9, according to a company press release.
The brand-new sites are equipped with Take 5 Car Wash’s proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All® Professional formulas.
In celebration of their grand openings, the new sites are offering free carwashes Dec. 9-18.
Customers at the grand opening sites will have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Driven Brand Car Wash locations.
New members will be offered a discounted rate of only $0.99 for the first month if purchased by Dec. 18, and $9.99 for the first month if purchased between Dec. 19, 2022, and Feb. 6, 2023.
Take 5 Car Wash sites celebrating grand openings are among many new and refreshed locations throughout the country operating with high-performing, non-toxic Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas, added the press release.
The washes are equipped with a ceramic shield formula with UV Protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash and a new tire shine formula.
For the finishing touches following their wash, customers are also given complimentary access to the Pro5 Detail Center, which has high-power vacuums, Pro5 Amor All® Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels.
The newest Take 5 Car Wash sties celebrating grand openings can be found at the following locations:
- 8455 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70815
- 111 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70726
- 704 Chapman Dr., Monticello, AR 71655