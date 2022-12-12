Three new Take 5 Car Wash sites open in Southern U.S. - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash® announced the grand openings of three greenfield sites in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Denham Springs, Louisiana, and Monticello, Arkansas, all of which are officially open to customers starting Dec. 9, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More

The brand-new sites are equipped with Take 5 Car Wash’s proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All® Professional formulas.

In celebration of their grand openings, the new sites are offering free carwashes Dec. 9-18.

Customers at the grand opening sites will have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Driven Brand Car Wash locations.

New members will be offered a discounted rate of only $0.99 for the first month if purchased by Dec. 18, and $9.99 for the first month if purchased between Dec. 19, 2022, and Feb. 6, 2023.