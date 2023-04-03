 Tidal Wave Auto Spa: 2 new openings in Tennessee

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Tidal Wave Auto Spa surpasses 150 locations with 2 new openings in Tennessee

THOMASTON, Ga. — Six of the company’s 15 brand-new locations opened this year have been in the Volunteer State.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa surpassed 150 locations on March 8, with two brand-new Tennessee locations in Fayetteville and Newport, the company announced in a press release.

Related Articles

To celebrate the grand openings and introduce the Tidal Wave carwash experience to both communities, these two locations are offering free washes for a limited time.

“Surpassing 150 locations is an exciting milestone,” said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. “Each new location we open requires a significant amount of teamwork every step of the way, and I am incredibly proud of our team for their dedication that made reaching this milestone possible. Six of the 15 brand-new locations we’ve opened this year have been in Tennessee, and we are looking forward to bringing our carwash experience to more communities throughout the state in the future.”

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently has nine Tennessee locations committed to providing every customer with an exceptional carwash experience with clean and attractive locations, the highest-quality carwashes and friendly customer service, the release stated.

The company will open new locations in La VergneWhite House and Springfield in the coming months, with several other new locations slated to open this year.

The company also offers discounted membership plan options for families and fleet plans for businesses needing to wash multiple vehicles.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa also offers a fundraising program that makes it easy to raise funds for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

BlueWave, ClearWater & CarWashKing form strategic alliance

HOUSTON — The companies currently operate 50 locations and expect to have 65 locations open by the end of 2023.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOUSTON — BlueWave Express and ClearWater Express Wash announced in a press release a strategic alliance of their respective portfolios of express carwash locations.

The companies will partner with CarWashKing to form an integrated management team and combine operations to become the largest independent owner, operator and developer of express carwashes in Texas, according to the release.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
New ownership group comes to Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care store

DURHAM, N.C. — Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care is a co-branded operation under franchisor Moran Family of Brands.

By PCD Staff
Benny’s Car Wash wins Company of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. — The awards honor local businesses that have embraced risk while overcoming challenges on the road to success.

By PCD Staff
ModWash to make a splash this summer in Tappahannock, Virginia

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — This is the first ModWash location in the state. Customers can purchase a single wash or a ModMembership.

By PCD Staff
OPW’s ICS and Rinsed join forces to provide more streamlined services

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Rinsed software pairs with ICS’ point-of-sale technology to help carwash owners reduce credit card declines.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Super Star Car Wash expands into Colorado with first location in Falcon

PHOENIX — Additional locations will open intermittently with express washes in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas.

By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts appoints chief development officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Van Bremen brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performance teams and developing data-driven strategies across multiple industries.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express acquires Bubble King Car Wash

HOUSTON — Bubble King will be rebranded under the WhiteWater Express banner and offer WhiteWater’s signature services.

By PCD Staff
Access Holdings’ Spotless Brands announces $600 million growth capital raise

BALTIMORE — The strategic growth capital investment will support the execution of Spotless Brands’ expansion strategy.

By PCD Staff