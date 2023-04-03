Tidal Wave Auto Spa: 2 new openings in Tennessee

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa surpassed 150 locations on March 8, with two brand-new Tennessee locations in Fayetteville and Newport, the company announced in a press release.

To celebrate the grand openings and introduce the Tidal Wave carwash experience to both communities, these two locations are offering free washes for a limited time.

“Surpassing 150 locations is an exciting milestone,” said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. “Each new location we open requires a significant amount of teamwork every step of the way, and I am incredibly proud of our team for their dedication that made reaching this milestone possible. Six of the 15 brand-new locations we’ve opened this year have been in Tennessee, and we are looking forward to bringing our carwash experience to more communities throughout the state in the future.”

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently has nine Tennessee locations committed to providing every customer with an exceptional carwash experience with clean and attractive locations, the highest-quality carwashes and friendly customer service, the release stated.

The company will open new locations in La Vergne, White House and Springfield in the coming months, with several other new locations slated to open this year.

The company also offers discounted membership plan options for families and fleet plans for businesses needing to wash multiple vehicles.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa also offers a fundraising program that makes it easy to raise funds for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.