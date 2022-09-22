 Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new Virginia site
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new Virginia site

on

Market Focus: Tommy's Car Wash Systems announces participation in fall trade shows

on

Matthews™ completes sale of Tennessee wash to Magnolia Wash Holdings

on

Super Star Car Wash named official carwash partner of the Arizona Cardinals
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1 Video
play

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 129: From the NRCC Show Floor

An on-location interview with the co-chairmen of NRCC 2022.

Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

What drives success for this growing chain? Listen in to find out.

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new Virginia site

 

on

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened its new Staunton, Virginia, location on Sept. 21 at 102 Community Way, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

To celebrate the grand opening and introduce the Tidal Wave carwash experience to the community, Tidal Wave is offering free washes at the new location through Sunday, Sept. 25.

Tidal Wave will also be offering new members any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month — now through November 2022.

“Staunton is our seventh Virginia location,” said Tidal Wave Auto Spa Founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. “We recently opened a nearby location in Winchester and will continue our expansion in the Shenandoah Valley in the coming months with a new location in Charlottesville. We’re excited to provide the folks in Staunton and the surrounding communities with the convenience of our industry-leading conveyor carwash and strongly believe that our wash experience stands out from competitors.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash acquires two Dallas-Fort Worth area washes

Carwash News: Washville Car Wash announces acquisition of 4 development sites

Carwash News: Amplify acted as exclusive advisor to Tidal Wave Express in sale to Club Car Wash

Carwash News: Market Focus: Grace For Vets prep underway

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing