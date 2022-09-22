Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new Virginia site

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened its new Staunton, Virginia, location on Sept. 21 at 102 Community Way, according to a press release.

To celebrate the grand opening and introduce the Tidal Wave carwash experience to the community, Tidal Wave is offering free washes at the new location through Sunday, Sept. 25.

Tidal Wave will also be offering new members any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month — now through November 2022.

“Staunton is our seventh Virginia location,” said Tidal Wave Auto Spa Founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. “We recently opened a nearby location in Winchester and will continue our expansion in the Shenandoah Valley in the coming months with a new location in Charlottesville. We’re excited to provide the folks in Staunton and the surrounding communities with the convenience of our industry-leading conveyor carwash and strongly believe that our wash experience stands out from competitors.”