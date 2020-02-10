Connect with us
Tidal Wave Auto Spa expands to Florida

 

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa splashes into the new year with the opening of two Florida locations, Pace and Lutz, bringing the total to 44 locations across seven states for the fast-growing company, according to a press release.

The newly constructed sites feature Tidal Wave’s signature aesthetic appeal, offer the newest technology in the industry and an unprecedented customer experience, the release continued.

You can “sea” the difference with the new Ceramic Sea Gloss wash package at both locations, which is a hydrophobic water repellency gloss that uses ceramic technology and works as a protectant, leaving your car with a longer lasting shine, the release concluded.

