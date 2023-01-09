Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new opening in South Carolina - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa opened its new Orangeburg, South Carolina, location on Jan. 4, at 2790 North Rd., according to a press release.

To celebrate the grand opening, the new Orangeburg location is offering free washes from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Jan. 11.

Additionally, new members can join any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month through March.

Once a new membership is activated at the new location, customers can use unlimited wash memberships at any Tidal Wave location.

“This is our second location in Orangeburg,” said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. “We’re excited to open this brand new Orangeburg location and offer the community two convenient and industry-leading express washes. Whether you are already familiar with Tidal Wave, or have never tried us before, now is a great time to stop by our North Road location and experience our industry-leading car care technology. We’ve been operating in South Carolina since 2014, and we’re looking forward to serving more communities in the state as we continue our expansion in the year ahead.”

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999.

Together, they committed to building an exceptional carwash experience with the highest quality washes, best-in-class locations and top-tier customer service, stated the press release.

In 2022, Tidal Wave introduced Graph-X4 as its premium wash option, providing powerful four-layer protection for your vehicle from dirt, pollutants and UV rays, plus the ultimate sparkle.

Each Tidal Wave location has an after-care cleaning area with complimentary cleaning sprays, towels and vacuums to spruce up the interior of vehicles for no extra cost.

Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave’s unlimited wash club for the best value and carwash experience.

Members enjoy 30 days of unlimited washes for just one low monthly payment.

Plus, unlimited wash plans can be used at any Tidal Wave location in the country.

Tidal Wave also offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans, which are perfect for businesses with multiple company cars.

Give the gift of a clean car for the new year with a Tidal Wave gift card.

An ideal choice for the holidays, birthdays or celebrations, a Tidal Wave Auto Spa gift card can fit any gift-giving need.

Gift cards are reloadable and can be purchased online or at the nearest Tidal Wave location.

For more information, visit https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/gift-cards.

Tidal Wave is committed to giving back to the communities it serves, and makes it easy to raise funds for schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more through its fundraising program. For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s fundraising program, please visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fundraising.