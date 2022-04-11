Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens 100th location

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa announced it has opened its 100th location and expands to a new region opening a wash in Maplewood, Minnesota, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

Ryan Crumley, chief growth officer, said, “Tidal Wave Auto Spa is thrilled to hit the milestone of 100 washes and enter the new markets of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. Our new Maplewood wash is the first of many Tidal Wave locations to come in Minnesota, as there are currently 10 locations in development and plans to open 35 over the next four years in Minnesota alone.”

Scott Blackstock, CEO of Tidal Wave, noted, “It’s a momentous occasion for the Tidal Wave team as we celebrate our growth to 100 locations. We are so proud to offer employment opportunities for our team members that lead to long-term leadership careers and take pride in providing excellence customer service.”