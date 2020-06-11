Connect with us
Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens 50th location

 

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa has announced that it now has 50 locations across eight states, according to a press release.

Locations span the Southeast — including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and a wash in Texas — while in the Midwest, there are locations in Missouri and Kansas, with the store in Prairie Village, Kansas, being number 50, the release continued.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa has been recognized for its superb customer service, sparkling clean cars, and the aesthetics of the structures and landscaping, the release noted.

The company aggressively pursues talented employees who are trained to provide top-notch, friendly service and currently employs 739 people, the release stated.

In addition to the 50 express exterior wash tunnels, Tidal Wave opened its first “express interior” conveyor tunnel in May 2020, the release noted.

The Express Interior is in Warner Robins, Georgia, and offers customers the most convenient interior clean in eight minutes from the first cleaning station to the last, complete with a historic aviation mural and even a complimentary coffee bar, the release added.

“I would like to thank everyone who has played a role in getting to 50 locations in a remarkably short period of time. We truly have the ‘world’s greatest customers’ and greatest teams who have helped us succeed in our growth,” stated Scott Blackstock, CEO of Tidal Wave.

The future of Tidal Wave Auto Spa is bright with plans to continue to grow and expand for years to come, the release concluded.

