 Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens in Foley
Carwash News

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens in Foley

 

on

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa has opened for business in Foley, Alabama, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Tidal Wave Auto Spa is located at 2550 South McKenzie St. next to Publix.

As a welcome to the community, customers are being treated to a complimentary carwash during the week for the grand opening.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa has been washing cars since 2004, and the newest Foley location brings the company’s total to 63 locations nationwide in nine states.

The Foley location features Tidal Wave’s signature aesthetic appeal, the newest technology in the industry and delivers an exceptional customer experience.

Tidal Wave offers customers an unlimited wash club plan, and members can visit as often as they like for an affordable monthly rate.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is home to the Ceramic Sea Gloss wash, a hydrophobic water repellency gloss that uses ceramic technology and works as a protectant, leaving cars with an improved and longer lasting shine.

In addition, Tidal Wave has received numerous civic awards for the bright and beautiful appearance of its wash across all locations.

Giving back to the communities they call home is a core value for Tidal Wave Auto Spa.

On the third Friday of September, each location will donate 100% of all proceeds from all sales made that day to a charity or non-profit group in the local area with a special emphasis on those that serve children and adults with special needs.

Tidal Wave also offers fundraising opportunities for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.

Visit www.tidalwaveautospa.com for more information.

