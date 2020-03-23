Connect with us
Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s response to COVID-19

 

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa is taking the COVID-19 threat very seriously, according to a press release.

The chain’s washes are open and operating with the highest measures of caution, the release continued.

Tidal Wave is taking steps to protect the well-being of its employees and customers, including wearing gloves at the pay stations, encouraging customers to allow employees to use the pay screens for them, hourly disinfecting of spray bottles and vacuum hoses, and requiring its employees to frequently wash their hands, the release noted.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Rogers at [email protected].

