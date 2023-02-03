 Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new opening in Hartselle, AL, with free washes - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new opening in Hartselle, AL, with free washes

THOMASTON, Ga. — Company opens ninth brand-new express wash in Alabama.

By PCD Staff

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express carwash companies in the country according to a company press release, has officially opened their newest location at 690 Hwy 31 NW in Hartselle, AL. This is Tidal Wave’s 144th location in the country and their ninth location in Alabama.

To celebrate the grand opening of Tidal Wave in Hartselle, the new location is offering free washes 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Feb. 8.

Additionally, new members can join any monthly unlimited wash membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month — now through April. 

“Hartselle is our fifth brand-new location serving North Alabama,” said Scott Blackstock, founder and CEO. “We’re excited to bring the convenience of our industry-leading conveyor carwash to Hartselle and look forward to bringing the happiness of a clean car to the folks in this community for years to come. Last year, we opened locations in HuntsvilleMuscle Shoals and Scottsboro, and we are thrilled to continue our growth in North Alabama with additional locations in Harvest, Athens and Florence opening in the coming months.” 

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA.

In the years since, the company has expanded to over 140 locations and is one of the top 10 conveyor carwash companies in the country. 

The company said it is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional carwash experience with clean and attractive locations, the highest-quality carwashes and friendly customer service at every location.

Blackstock’s background in chemical engineering has paved the way for Tidal Wave to be an industry leader in developing innovative carwash technology.

In 2022, the company launched Graph-X4 as their premium wash option across all locations, combining the strength of graphene oxide and ceramic sea gloss coating for the ultimate shine and four layers of iron-clad protection. 

Tidal Wave offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget.

Customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave’s Clean Club unlimited wash membership options.

Wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes, plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location.

They also offer discounted membership plan options for families and fleet plans for businesses needing to wash multiple vehicles.  

Tidal Wave Auto Spa offers a digital fundraising program that makes it easy to raise funds for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.

