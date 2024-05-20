 Tidal Wave Auto Spa partners with professional baseball team

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave and the Atlanta Braves are now in a partnership to deliver unparalleled experiences to customers and fans.

By Kyle Alexander
THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa announced in a press release its new partnership with the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s most storied franchises.

This partnership brings together two Georgia-based brands committed to excellence, community engagement and delivering unparalleled experiences to their customers and fans.

As part of this program, Tidal Wave Auto Spa is now a proud carwash partner of the Atlanta Braves and will be activating special on-site promotions, exclusive giveaways and community events throughout the season.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa will sponsor the fourth inning of every Braves game and offer exclusive new member discounts when the Braves pitch a scoreless fourth inning the next day at participating locations.

In addition to the Clean Inning on-site activations, Tidal Wave Clean Club members will be entered to win a once-in-a-lifetime Brave-for-a-Day experience, stated the press release.

The partnership extends beyond the ballpark, with Tidal Wave Auto Spa and the Braves teaming up on various community initiatives — most recently, equipment drives for little league baseball equipment at local ballparks in the Atlanta metro area in partnership with 680 The Fan. 

Scott Blackstock, CEO and founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are incredibly proud to join forces with the Atlanta Braves, a team synonymous with excellence and passion. At Tidal Wave Auto Spa, we share the Braves’ commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and making a difference in the community. We look forward to a successful partnership that benefits our customers, fans and Braves Country as a whole.”

The Atlanta Braves organization echoed this sentiment, expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration with Tidal Wave Auto Spa and the opportunities it presents for both parties to connect with fans and make a positive impact in the community.

“We are proud to be the first Major League Baseball team partner of Georgia-based Tidal Wave Auto Spa,” said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves senior vice president, corporate and premium partnerships. “Together we will provide unforgettable experiences to fans and make meaningful impact on our community.” 

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional carwash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations and friendly customer service at every location.

The company has over 260 locations across the Southern, Midwestern, and Northern United States, with over half of those locations in Braves Country. 

