Tidal Wave rolls into two new states

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa splashed into two new states with two new sites, all in one day, according to a press release.

The two newest locations in Gloucester, Virginia, and Rapid City, South Dakota, bring the total number of Tidal Wave Auto Spa sites to 67 across 11 states.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is on the fast track to growth after partnering with Golden Gate Capital at the beginning of 2021.

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $17 billion of committed capital.

“Our partnership with Golden Gate Capital has enabled us to accelerate our growth,” said Scott Blackstock, CEO and founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. “We are so excited to open in new communities and serve new customers by providing a top-rated carwash experience.”