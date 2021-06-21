 Tidal Wave rolls into two new states
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Tidal Wave rolls into two new states

on

A record-breaking showing at SCWA 2021

on

Brazen thief steals car while owner washes it

on

Market Focus: Rare Iso Grifo restored by master detailer inducted into National Corvette Museum
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 37: Are Markets Becoming Saturated? Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 37: Are Markets Becoming Saturated?

PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study

Current Digital Issue

June 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 73: Success Tips from Soapy Joe’s

Megan Ragsdale, chief operating and development officer for Soapy Joe’s, discusses some of the tactics her company has used to become successful.

Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Tidal Wave rolls into two new states

 

on

THOMASTON, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa splashed into two new states with two new sites, all in one day, according to a press release.

Advertisement

The two newest locations in Gloucester, Virginia, and Rapid City, South Dakota, bring the total number of Tidal Wave Auto Spa sites to 67 across 11 states.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is on the fast track to growth after partnering with Golden Gate Capital at the beginning of 2021.

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $17 billion of committed capital.

“Our partnership with Golden Gate Capital has enabled us to accelerate our growth,” said Scott Blackstock, CEO and founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. “We are so excited to open in new communities and serve new customers by providing a top-rated carwash experience.”

Advertisement

Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s home office is headquartered in Thomaston, Georgia, Blackstock’s hometown.

Thomaston is positioned in the golden triangle of Atlanta, Macon and Columbus, Georgia.

The company’s growth has increased local economic development by providing careers in the small middle Georgia community.

“Being able to build this business right here in Thomaston has always been so important to [us],” Blackstock continued. “The level of talent right here in our hometown is phenomenal and has been essential to our success. Thomaston is truly the best small town in the best state for business.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: El Car Wash opens 13th location

Carwash News: Seattle’s pink Elephant Car Wash signs being restored

Carwash News: Attempted burglary on carwash vending machine

Carwash News: Sonny’s acquires AutoVac, FASTECH and MC Group

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing