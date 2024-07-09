Tint World expands Texas footprint with East Houston location

HOUSTON — Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, an auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announced in a press release the opening of its 25th store in Texas.

Tint World East Houston, owned and operated by Ben Mugi, offers a comprehensive selection of premier automotive styling and performance services, including window tinting, paint protection films, ceramic coatings and professional detailing.

“Drivers and vehicle owners in the Houston area and throughout Texas continue to seek the premium products and services Tint World is known for,” Mugi said. “They also recognize the value and convenience we add to their experience and trust Tint World as the go-to shop for all their automotive aftermarket needs. Tint World’s reputation and visibility, combined with the unbeatable franchise systems and support they offer, make this the number one franchise opportunity in the industry.”

Tint World East Houston, located at 12741 E Fwy., Houston, Texas, serves East Houston, Pasadena, Baytown, Deer Park, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Galena Park and Jacinto City.

To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about services provided by Tint World East Houston, call (713) 347-9081 or visit its website.

“The growing number of loyal customers in Texas who recognize the high quality and value that Tint World offers are driving tremendous growth for us throughout the state,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “The passion and commitment of dedicated, hard-working franchisees like Ben help us continue to deliver a world-class experience to every driver. We’re excited to see him represent our fast-growing brand in such an important market.”

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.

Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial, and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.