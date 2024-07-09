 Tint World expands Texas footprint with East Houston location

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Tint World expands Texas footprint with East Houston location

HOUSTON — The National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise announces the opening of its 25th store in the state.
Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
tint-world-east-houston

HOUSTON — Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, an auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announced in a press release the opening of its 25th store in Texas.

Related Articles

Tint World East Houston, owned and operated by Ben Mugi, offers a comprehensive selection of premier automotive styling and performance services, including window tinting, paint protection films, ceramic coatings and professional detailing. 

“Drivers and vehicle owners in the Houston area and throughout Texas continue to seek the premium products and services Tint World is known for,” Mugi said. “They also recognize the value and convenience we add to their experience and trust Tint World as the go-to shop for all their automotive aftermarket needs. Tint World’s reputation and visibility, combined with the unbeatable franchise systems and support they offer, make this the number one franchise opportunity in the industry.”

Tint World East Houston, located at 12741 E Fwy., Houston, Texas, serves East Houston, Pasadena, Baytown, Deer Park, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Galena Park and Jacinto City.

To book an appointment, request a quote or learn more about services provided by Tint World East Houston, call (713) 347-9081 or visit its website

“The growing number of loyal customers in Texas who recognize the high quality and value that Tint World offers are driving tremendous growth for us throughout the state,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “The passion and commitment of dedicated, hard-working franchisees like Ben help us continue to deliver a world-class experience to every driver. We’re excited to see him represent our fast-growing brand in such an important market.”

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.

Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial, and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

You May Also Like
sud-stop-feature
whitewater-acquires-spout-locations
soapy-joes-build-a-ballpark
zips-grand-re-opening
Carwash News

Cheetah Clean Auto Wash to open 12th location

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cheetah Clean Auto Wash expands to Gallatin, Tennessee, marking its 12th location set to open in October 2024.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cheetah Clean Auto Wash announced in a press release that it will be opening its 12th branded location in Gallatin, Tennessee.

The site is scheduled to open in October 2024.

The company closed on the location last week and plans to expand the entrance, add additional vacuum systems and install all new equipment.

Read Full Article
More Carwash News Posts
WhiteWater Express celebrates four new locations

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash expands with four new locations in Texas and Michigan, reaching 114 washes across six states.

By Kyle Alexander
Metro Express Car Wash celebrates founder’s career in carwashing

BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash celebrates founder Bill Martin’s 50-year career with Coffee and Cars event in Garden City, Idaho.

By Kyle Alexander
Splash reopens former Buckman’s Greece location

MILFORD, Conn. — The wash has been completely renovated to include two new 130-foot tunnels outfitted with the latest in wash technology and equipment, including Splash’s high pressure wash system.

By Jennifer Clements
Splash reopens former Buckmans Greece location
Mark VII Equipment appoints new vice president of key accounts

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII appoints Sandy Bass as VP of key accounts, leveraging his more than 20 years of carwash industry experience.

By Kyle Alexander
mark vii logo
Other Posts
IGL Coatings appoints new exclusive distributor in Croatia

OSIJEK, Croatia — IGL’s expansion into Croatia brings exclusive distributorship, introducing eco-friendly ceramics to the country’s automotive industry.

By Kyle Alexander
igl-croatia
Mammoth Holdings opens Coastal Carwash site

DALLAS — The sixth Coastal Carwash site aligns with company’s growth strategy of developing greenfield operations and acquiring brands.

By Kyle Alexander
mammoth holdings logo
Washworld Inc. announces new distributors

DE PERE, Wis. — Washworld welcomes Advance Car Wash Solutions as new distributor, servicing Colorado and Eastern Wyoming.

By Kyle Alexander
SimplSourcing launches for carwash operators, investment firms

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Veteran procurement executive brings Fortune 100 expertise to drive savings for carwash operators.

By Kyle Alexander
SimplSourcing-Michael-Koontz