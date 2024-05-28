 Tint World continues Georgia expansion with 10th location

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Detailing

Tint World continues Georgia expansion with 10th location

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers announces the opening of a new location in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Avatar
By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Published:
Tint World Automotive Styling Centers announces the opening of a new location in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers announces the opening of a new location in Stone Mountain, Georgia.  

Related Articles

“I can’t wait to introduce Tint World’s superior styling products and services to the Stone Mountain area,” Tint World Stone Mountain owner David Dinh, said. “The franchise is known for being the best in the industry, and that passion and experience is one of the things that drew me to Tint World in the first place. They’ve got an amazing franchise system in place that will help me do what I love and be successful at it.”

Tint World has had a strong showing in Georgia, and I expect that trend to continue with the Stone Mountain location,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “David is enthusiastic and 100% committed to making this location a success. He’s going to make an excellent addition to the Tint World family, and I look forward to seeing this location grow.”

You May Also Like

SOBA Awards IGL Coatings Founder Entrepreneur of the Year
Detailing

Detailing survey results and feedback

Detailers share their thoughts and predictions for the industry and their businesses.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
PC&D detailing survey

Last year, Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) conducted a survey among its subscribers in the detailing category. The survey was sent to 4,473 subscribers. In the following pages, we understand how businesses offering detailing services feel about the market, the future of detailing services as well as consumer confidence.

Read Full Article

More Detailing Posts
IGL Coatings awarded 2023 IDA Detail Supplier of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The IDA presented the awards at its annual business meeting and awards ceremony on Feb. 2.

By Rich DiPaolo
International Detailers Association award
Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Kennesaw, Georgia

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — The brand has added eight new stores over the past year. This is the first store in Georgia and the 11th location in the country.

By PCD Staff
Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Kennesaw, Georgia
Army Reservist opens Tint World location in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The store opening marks the company’s sixth Tennessee location.

By PCD Staff
Owner Gamaliel Martinez brings valuable military experience to the state’s sixth National Automotive Styling Centers franchise store
MPE Partners, Appearance Technology Group acquire P&S Detail Products

CLEVELAND and BOSTON — P&S offers a comprehensive portfolio of cleaners, dressings, polishes, waxes and coatings across its Pro Series and Double Black collections.

By PCD Staff
MPE partners logo

Other Posts

Tint World opens new location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Owners Scott and Susan Hellervik open Tint World Louisville, while planning two additional area locations.

By PCD Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Owners Scott and Susan Hellervik open Tint World Louisville, while planning two additional area locations.
Tint World opens 22nd Texas location

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Owned by Kevin and Allyson McBreen, the new store will offer services to the northern San Antonio area.

By PCD Staff
Ziebart installs new corporate leadership team

TROY, Mich. — Automotive aftercare franchise announces three strategic promotions, including creation of chief growth officer and COO roles.

By PCD Staff
New Tub O’ Towels spray delivers degreasing power 

CLEVELAND — The new cleaner tackles oily, greasy surfaces, interior and exterior vehicle components, including wheel wells, parts, glass and much more.

By PCD Staff