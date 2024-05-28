Tint World continues Georgia expansion with 10th location

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers announces the opening of a new location in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

“I can’t wait to introduce Tint World’s superior styling products and services to the Stone Mountain area,” Tint World Stone Mountain owner David Dinh, said. “The franchise is known for being the best in the industry, and that passion and experience is one of the things that drew me to Tint World in the first place. They’ve got an amazing franchise system in place that will help me do what I love and be successful at it.”

“Tint World has had a strong showing in Georgia, and I expect that trend to continue with the Stone Mountain location,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “David is enthusiastic and 100% committed to making this location a success. He’s going to make an excellent addition to the Tint World family, and I look forward to seeing this location grow.”