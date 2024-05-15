 Mammoth Holdings opens Today's Car Wash

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings opens Today’s Car Wash

HEWITT, Texas — This is the eighth site under the Today's Car Wash brand and represents Mammoth's goal of reaching 500 sites nationwide.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
mammoth holdings logo

HEWITT, Texas — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Today’s Car Wash in Hewitt, Texas, outside of Waco.

Related Articles

The new site aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

“Customers in the Greater Waco area will be treated to state-of-the-art technology and second-to-none customer service for the best possible car wash,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “We are thrilled to expand our footprint and serve even more car owners in the state of Texas.”

The site will become Mammoth’s first go-to destination in the greater Waco area, providing convenience and best in class service to customers, stated the press release.

It is the eighth site under the Today’s Car Wash brand and represents Mammoth’s continued momentum to reaching 500 sites across the country.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 138 operating locations.

Mammoth is customer-focused operationally, operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for carwash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. 

Mammoth Holdings’ multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, Galaxies Express Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu’s Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today’s Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash and Wiggy Wash.  

Mammoth has significant growth capital available and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities. 

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker’s family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provided the equity for Mammoth Holdings’ corporate development initiatives.

In December 2022, Mammoth sold a minority stake to CCMP Growth Advisors that provided Mammoth with additional capital to pursue building new units and making acquisitions. Oak Hill Advisors provides Mammoth Holdings’ debt financing through its direct lending partnership with BMO Capital Markets.

You May Also Like

ncs-logo-feature
mark vii logo
igl new leaders
Carwash News

Rinsed acquires Ignite Wash

NEW YORK — The acquisition will empower operators with cutting-edge CRM technology for enhanced customer interactions and increased revenue.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
rinsed logo

NEW YORK — In a press release, Rinsed announced it has acquired the carwash salesperson platform Ignite Wash.

The combination will accelerate Rinsed’s goal of driving increased lifetime value across every interaction a carwash has with its customers and helping carwash operators of all sizes delight their customers and grow their revenue.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
ISTOBAL reaches turnover of 156 million euros in 2023

VALENCIA, Spain — The group maintained solid profitability driven by its service line and improved operating margins in key markets.

By Kyle Alexander
Club Car Wash celebrates 18th anniversary

COLUMBIA, Mo. — From its humble beginnings in 2006 to its rebranding in 2019, this business has evolved into a network of over 160 locations.

By Kyle Alexander
Mister Car Wash announces first quarter 2024 financial results

TUCSON, Ariz. — The company reports it is finding ways to do more with less and managing its expense structure to deliver strong cash flow.

By Jennifer Clements
Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education

FORT MILL, S.C. — The partnership with Automotive Transmission Service Group will offer technicians an array of learning opportunities.

By Kyle Alexander
Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education

Other Posts

Navigating opportunities and challenges

The dynamic express carwash industry offers promising opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors amid growing consumer demand for convenient, eco-friendly automotive solutions.

By Brian Epstein
Navigating opportunities and challenges
Car Wash Convos season 2 finale features Texas shot put star

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas shot putter Marilyn Nwora shares her love for baking, her favorite movie and more in the season 2 finale.

By Kyle Alexander
Marilyn Nwora
Express Wash Concepts announces Central Ohio expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The two Columbus area express tunnel carwashes will be the company’s 33rd and 34th Central Ohio locations.

By Kyle Alexander
Mammoth Holdings opens Coastal Carwash

DALLAS — With the opening of this newest carwash, Mammoth continues its nationwide expansion, aiming for 500 sites.

By Kyle Alexander
mammoth holdings logo