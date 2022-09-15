 Tommy's Express sets sights on Canadian development
Carwash News

Tommy Car Wash Systems, Tommy’s Express sets sights on Canadian development

 

on

HOLLAND, Mich. — U.S.-based carwash franchise, Tommy’s Express, announced earlier this year it will break ground on its first international location in Ontario, Canada, in Q4 2022, according to a press release.

Tommy’s Express is built around the Totally Tommy site model developed by Tommy Car Wash Systems.

The brand continues to focus on expansion in Canada by exhibiting at the Convenience U CARWACS Show, which took place Sept. 13 and 14at the Toronto Congress Centre.

The CARWACS Show is Canada’s largest convenience, gas and carwash industry event of the year.

Tommy Car Wash Systems is a provider of modern automatic carwash designs, carwash equipment and carwash facilities.

Its mission is to provide innovation inspired by operation, noted the release.

Built on a legacy of cutting-edge design and operations, the company leads the way in equipment, facilities and operations, the press release stated.

The products and service team supports customers every step of the way, from the smallest fitting to a comprehensive franchise solution.

According to Tommy Car Wash System company President and CIO Ryan Essenburg, “Tommy Car Wash Systems represents the best the carwash equipment the industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest carwash result possible,” Essenburg stated. “We are excited to expand the franchise into Canada and look forward to continuing development internationally.”

