 Tommy's Express named No. 1 carwash in Franchise Times
on

Market Focus: Tommy's Express named No. 1 carwash in Franchise Times Magazine

on

Champions of Charity nominations open

on

Spotless Brands breaks into new market with acquisition of Mr. Klean

on

Focused Car Wash Solutions launches Vic's Express Car Wash
Carwash News

Market Focus: Tommy's Express named No. 1 carwash in Franchise Times Magazine

 

on

Tommy’s Express named No. 1 carwash in Franchise Times Magazine

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash was recently ranked as the No. 1 largest U.S.-based carwash franchise in Franchise Times’ Top 500 List, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Franchise Times Magazine announced the award recognition last week where the brand ranked No. 236 overall on their Top 500 List, shooting up 103 spots from 2021.

The Franchise Times Top 500 is an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.- based franchise systems by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year’s performance.

The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort each year that results in the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. 

The five-month research process and building upon a database that began in 1999, the publication’s research team uses a combination of companies’ voluntary reports and publicly available data, including the franchises’ most recent franchise disclosure documents and Securities and Exchange Commission filings. 

According to Chief Executive Officer Alex Lemmen, “It’s an honor to be a part of the Franchise Times Top 500 list and to be ranked #1 in the carwash services category. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is our company’s way of sharing success with others, to help them enrich lives, add value and serve their local communities. Growth and opportunity keep us striving ahead as we are filling a serious gap in service offering around the world.”

The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-500-2022.

Splash Car Wash recognized as Top Workplace in Connecticut

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash was regionally recognized as the Top Workplace in Connecticut by Top Workplaces/Energage, a press release announced.

This is the company’s second year at No. 1, and has placed in the top three for eight years running. 

Businesses are measured on several qualities, such as leadership, career opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation and benefits. 

“We are so honored by this recognition. Splash is passionate about making sure our employees feel like what they do matters, and that translates to our customers. How we treat our team members is how they will treat our customers,” said Mark Curtis, CEO.  “We treat them as a critical ingredient to our success because they are.”

Splash’s culture is paramount, so it looks for people with a personality and attitude that meshes with that culture and the existing team.

Many Splash employees have been with the company for over 10 years with a large number still at the company for over two decades. 

“We try to do things for our crews and their families beyond just a paycheck.  Like renting out an amusement park for a day each summer,” added Brett Robinson, director of personnel at Splash. “We shut down the carwashes early and invite our crew and their families to enjoy the park’s attractions and a barbeque dinner. Things like this mean a lot to them. We started a similar outing at a waterpark for our new washes in Northern New York this past August.”

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. 

Since that time, Curtis and Fisher have developed over 65 locations, and currently operate 55 carwash sites in Connecticut, Vermont and New York. 

Many sites include detailing operations, eight locations provide oil change services and two locations have laundromats. 

Splash has six sites under construction with 12 more in the permitting stage of development. 

