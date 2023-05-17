Tommy’s Express Car Wash celebrates 150th location milestone

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced in a press release the opening of its 150th location last month in San Antonio, Texas.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our 150th location,” said Mike Lemmen, brand president. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication to our team as well as the loyalty of our guests who continue to trust us with their vehicles. We are proud to offer a next-gen, high-efficiency carwash, providing faster, safer and more sophisticated carwashing with affordable pricing and membership packages.”

With locations in 30 states, Tommy’s Express offers quick service even at peak hours, with a three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel, a menu of products and services as well as free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site, according to the press release.

TommyClub unlimited wash memberships are available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system.

Unlimited Club members can wash as often as they wish at any location for as little as $19.99 per month.

New members receive their first month free upon downloading the app.

For more information on Tommy’s Express, visit www.tommys-express.com.