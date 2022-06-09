Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens 7 locations in May

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opened seven new locations in May 2022, according to a press release.

The new locations are in Bristol, Tennessee, Orlando, Florida, Kissimmee, Florida, Moorhead, Minnesota, Caledonia, Michigan and two in Fargo, North Dakota.

These locations will maintain the growing brand’s signature commitment to “Enriching Lives, Adding Value and Serving Communities.”

The press release stated that Tommy’s Express builds facilities that use the most modern equipment providing faster, safer and more sophisticated carwashing.

The machinery automatically adjusts to every vehicle’s size and shape to ensure that every surface is clean.

The dual belt conveyor makes it easy to enter and leave the wash, with the ability to wash aftermarket tires and duallies.