Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens 7 locations in May

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opened seven new locations in May 2022, according to a press release.
The new locations are in Bristol, Tennessee, Orlando, Florida, Kissimmee, Florida, Moorhead, Minnesota, Caledonia, Michigan and two in Fargo, North Dakota.
These locations will maintain the growing brand’s signature commitment to “Enriching Lives, Adding Value and Serving Communities.”
The press release stated that Tommy’s Express builds facilities that use the most modern equipment providing faster, safer and more sophisticated carwashing.
The machinery automatically adjusts to every vehicle’s size and shape to ensure that every surface is clean.
The dual belt conveyor makes it easy to enter and leave the wash, with the ability to wash aftermarket tires and duallies.
Customers should expect quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel and an excellent menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site.
The TOMMY CLUB unlimited wash memberships are available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system.
Unlimited Club members can wash as often as they wish at any location for as little as $19.99 per month.
“We are thrilled to bring the outstanding Tommy’s Express experience to these seven communities,” said Ryan Essenburg, president and chief innovation officer of Tommy’s Express. “Our new guests will love Tommy’s world-class wash, smooth-ride dual belt conveyors, free vacuums, interior detail kits and onsite mat washers. Additionally, our innovative, easy-to-use TommyClub app ensures a quick, convenient and contact-free way for our guests to keep their vehicles clean.”
These new locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 114.