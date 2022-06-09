 Tommy's Express Car Wash opens 7 locations in May
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Tommy's Express Car Wash opens 7 locations in May

on

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Florida

on

Driven Brands Car Wash North America continues Colorado growth

on

ZIPS expands in Indiana
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 68: Headwinds impacting the carwash market Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 68: Headwinds impacting the carwash market

PC&D Unscripted ep. 67: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 67: Belt conveyor market update

Current Digital Issue

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 116: Successful expansion

Super Star Car Wash's executive VP of sales and marketing discusses how the brand has successfully grown.

Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

An audio airing of PC&D's Unscripted episode 65 featuring the co-founders of Florida-based Mint Eco Car Wash.

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens 7 locations in May

 

on

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opened seven new locations in May 2022, according to a press release. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new locations are in Bristol, Tennessee, Orlando, Florida, Kissimmee, Florida, Moorhead, Minnesota, Caledonia, Michigan and two in Fargo, North Dakota.

These locations will maintain the growing brand’s signature commitment to “Enriching Lives, Adding Value and Serving Communities.”

The press release stated that Tommy’s Express builds facilities that use the most modern equipment providing faster, safer and more sophisticated carwashing. 

The machinery automatically adjusts to every vehicle’s size and shape to ensure that every surface is clean. 

The dual belt conveyor makes it easy to enter and leave the wash, with the ability to wash aftermarket tires and duallies. 

Advertisement

Customers should expect quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel and an excellent menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site. 

The TOMMY CLUB unlimited wash memberships are available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system. 

Unlimited Club members can wash as often as they wish at any location for as little as $19.99 per month.

“We are thrilled to bring the outstanding Tommy’s Express experience to these seven communities,” said Ryan Essenburg, president and chief innovation officer of Tommy’s Express. “Our new guests will love Tommy’s world-class wash, smooth-ride dual belt conveyors, free vacuums, interior detail kits and onsite mat washers. Additionally, our innovative, easy-to-use TommyClub app ensures a quick, convenient and contact-free way for our guests to keep their vehicles clean.”

Advertisement

These new locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 114. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS grows in South Carolina

Carwash News: Market Focus: Driven Brands to present at William Blair Growth Conference

Carwash News: Worker-owned carwash co-op launches in Southern California

Carwash News: Travis Mills to keynote 32nd NRCC

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing