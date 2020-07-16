Connect with us
Carwash News

Tommy's Express Car Wash bringing 7 new locations to Tulsa

 

on

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash has announced that it will be bringing seven new locally owned and operated franchise locations to Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to a press release.

Future Tulsa customers should expect short waits even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel, an excellent product menu and free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site, the release added.

TOMMYCLUB unlimited wash memberships will be available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app leading up to the site’s grand opening, allowing member vehicles to be admitted to the wash automatically via a proprietary license plate reader system, the release noted. 

According to Tommy’s Express company President and Chief Innovation Officer Ryan Essenburg, “Tommy’s Express represents the best the carwash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest carwash result possible. If you’re ready to see what the best carwash in the world looks and feels like, Tommy’s Express is for you.”

