Tommy’s Express Car Wash bringing three new locations to Southwest Ohio

HOLLAND, Mich. — National carwash brand Tommy’s Express has announced it will be bringing three new locally owned and operated franchise locations to Warren and Montgomery Counties in Southwest Ohio, according to a press release.

The signature 130-foot wash tunnels are designed to be striking, with corner towers, a rounded transparent roof, prominent branding and full-size windows running down the length of the wash tunnel, the release continued.

Future Southwest Ohio customers can expect short waits even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the bright carwash tunnel, self-service interior cleaning kits and free floor mat washers and vacuum stations, the release noted.

TommyClub unlimited wash memberships will be available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to be admitted to the wash automatically via a proprietary license plate reader system, the release stated.