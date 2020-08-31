Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Tommy’s Express Car Wash bringing three new locations to Southwest Ohio

 

on

HOLLAND, Mich. — National carwash brand Tommy’s Express has announced it will be bringing three new locally owned and operated franchise locations to Warren and Montgomery Counties in Southwest Ohio, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The signature 130-foot wash tunnels are designed to be striking, with corner towers, a rounded transparent roof, prominent branding and full-size windows running down the length of the wash tunnel, the release continued.  

Future Southwest Ohio customers can expect short waits even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the bright carwash tunnel, self-service interior cleaning kits and free floor mat washers and vacuum stations, the release noted.

TommyClub unlimited wash memberships will be available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to be admitted to the wash automatically via a proprietary license plate reader system, the release stated. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: GO Car Wash acquires Bee Clean Car Washes

Carwash News: ModWash opens four locations in the Carolinas

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens three sites in August

Carwash News: Motor City Wash Works online charity auction begins today

Advertisement

on

Tommy’s Express Car Wash bringing three new locations to Southwest Ohio

on

The Wash Tub opens 25th location

on

Market Focus: DRB launches master brand

on

Mark VII’s virtual Eastern Carwash Convention
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Classifieds: Deployment Technical Specialist

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 8: SCWA Awards Brian Campbell With The Lifetime Achievement Award

Carwash News: The Wash Tub opens 25th location

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash bringing three new locations to Southwest Ohio

Chemicals: Tips for chemical storage and delivery

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
Connect