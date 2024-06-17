 OpenShine to bring Tommy’s Express Car Wash to Canada

OpenShine to bring Tommy’s Express Car Wash to Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario — The new OpenRoad Group division looks to open more Tommy’s Express Car Wash locations in Canada in the next three years.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
tommys-express-logo-feature

BRAMPTON, Ontario — OpenShine announced in a press release it is bringing the award-winning Tommy’s Express Car Wash franchise to Canada, with the first location set for Brampton, Ontario.

The first location is expected to be open in the summer of 2025.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on June 11 with key executives from Tommy’s Express Car Wash and OpenShine in attendance.

Three additional Ontario-based locations are already in the works — St. Thomas, Ontario, London, Ontario, and Waterloo, Ontario.

“We are excited to be the first to bring Tommy’s Express Car Wash to Canada, starting in Ontario,” said Christian Tjia, operations manager, OpenShine. “Like our sister company OpenRoad Auto Group, who are leaders in the Canadian automotive retail industry, innovation, customer service and community, building is at the forefront of who we are at OpenShine. There is currently nothing quite like the upscale carwash service in Canada that Tommy’s Express Car Wash provides. There is a lot of potential, and we can’t wait for customers to get a first look very soon.”

With more than 200 locations across the U.S., added the press release, Tommy’s Express Car Wash is known as innovators of the modern-day carwash platform, featuring a free-standing carwash tunnel with record-breaking power and processing ability, creating a smarter, cleaner and greener carwash experience.

It was seventh on the 2023 Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine Top 50 Conveyor Carwashes brands list.

Key Tommy’s Express Car Wash highlights include belt conveyors, free vacuums and mat washers (including a first-to-market moulded mat washer), auto-entry via license plate scanners for monthly club members and special Detail Kits for additional interior cleaning.

“OpenRoad Auto Group is one of Canada’s leaders in the automotive industry, and we are pleased to partner with OpenShine to launch Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Canada for the very first time,” said Ryan Essenburg, president and CIO of Tommy’s Car Wash Systems.“Carwash technologies have seen vast advancement in development especially with belt conveyors, app-based club memberships and high volume processing tunnel speed — all of which sets Tommy’s Express Car Wash apart from others.”

Tommy’s Express Car Wash franchise was founded by parent company Tommy’s Car Wash Systems in 2016.

The company also owns the renowned Quality Car Wash, which set a world record by washing 3,255 cars in one day.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Tjia was joined by Ryan, Founder and Chairman Tom Essenburg, and their Tommy’s Express team: CEO Alex Lemmen, VP of Development Tim Hammond, Associate Director of Project Development Josiah Jarvis and Real Estate Operations Manager Nate Smith.

In addition, members from OpenRoad’s Brampton team, architectural partner Weis/LGA and construction partner Circon were on-site for the important milestone.

