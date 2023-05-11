 Tommy’s Express Car Wash launches referral program - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Tommy’s Express Car Wash launches referral program

HOLLAND, Mich. — With each sign-up, app users will receive $5 worth of credits and those that sign-up will receive their first month free of unlimited carwashing.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced in a press release the launch of a referral program.

The program allows members to earn credits by generating a referral link and sharing it with friends, family and contacts to receive credits toward in-app purchases.

The TommyClub app now features a new ‘Refer a Friend’ button where users can access their unique referral link.

With each sign-up, app users will receive $5 worth of credits and those that sign-up will receive their first month free of unlimited carwashing if they are new to the TommyClub.

Credits are automatically applied to users next in-app purchase whether that be an unlimited plan or a pay-per-wash purchase. 

Just like Tommy’s Express unlimited wash plans, the number of friends and family users can refer is unlimited as well!

 Every Tommy’s Express location is a next-gen, high-efficiency carwash providing faster, safer and more sophisticated carwashing with affordable pricing and membership packages.

Each highly recognizable location is equipped with an approximately 130-foot dual belt conveyor system, soft cloth brushes, tire shine service, body wax, and a license plate recognition system and mobile app for TommyClub members. 

Customers should expect quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel, an excellent menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site. 

“As one of the leaders in the carwash industry, we are proud to launch a program that allows our valued members to become our most valued ambassadors and be rewarded for doing so,” said Tommy’s Express President Ryan Essenburg.

