 Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces four new locations
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces 4 new locations

on

Jax Kar Wash adds 11 locations

on

Mammoth Holdings adds Florida location

on

Take 5 Car Wash opens 100th store
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

PC&D Unscripted ep. 75: The Power of Cordless Equipment Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 75: The Power of Cordless Equipment

Current Digital Issue

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 124: Meet Iona Kearney

The 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher reflects on her time in carwashing.

Wash Talk ep. 123: Appreciating Carwash Employees

Following the announcement of the 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher, we look at what makes carwash employees special.

Wash Talk ep. 122: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

The founder of Towels by Dr. Joe explains why towel marketing can be lucrative for carwash businesses.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces 4 new locations

 

on

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced the opening of four locations in July 2022, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Atascocita, Texas, Odessa, Texas, and Norfolk, Nebraska, these new locations celebrated by giving away free carwashes during their opening weekend. 

 With these latest additions, Tommy’s Express Car Wash operates a total of 121 locations across the U.S., with a location in Canada breaking ground later this year. 

Each site will feature the highly recognizable “Totally Tommy” building, complete with dual towers, curved acrylic roof, multiple pay lanes, Tommy Transporter Dual Belt Conveyor, stainless steel curved arches and the app-based Tommy Point of Sale system.

At full capacity, these facilities will be able to process over 200 vehicles per hour.

Unlimited Club Memberships will be available to customers through the Tommy’s Express app, which will in turn access a proprietary License Plate Recognition system for seamless customer admittance at any Tommy’s Express location. 

Advertisement

According to the Tommy’s Express leadership team, “Our growth this year has been thrilling, and we’re extremely excited for the second half of 2022. Our team continues to perfect the carwash system, and we can’t describe how gratifying it is to bring that system to new communities and states as we continue to develop a truly national-scale carwash network.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash acquires Fast Lane Carwash & Oil Change

Carwash News: WhiteWater Express Car Wash completes 4 acquistions

Carwash News: Tire Discounters expands services with carwash acquisition

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash acquires Top Wash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing