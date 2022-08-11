Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces four new locations

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced the opening of four locations in July 2022, according to a press release.

Located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Atascocita, Texas, Odessa, Texas, and Norfolk, Nebraska, these new locations celebrated by giving away free carwashes during their opening weekend.

With these latest additions, Tommy’s Express Car Wash operates a total of 121 locations across the U.S., with a location in Canada breaking ground later this year.

Each site will feature the highly recognizable “Totally Tommy” building, complete with dual towers, curved acrylic roof, multiple pay lanes, Tommy Transporter Dual Belt Conveyor, stainless steel curved arches and the app-based Tommy Point of Sale system.

At full capacity, these facilities will be able to process over 200 vehicles per hour.

Unlimited Club Memberships will be available to customers through the Tommy’s Express app, which will in turn access a proprietary License Plate Recognition system for seamless customer admittance at any Tommy’s Express location.