Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens 10 sites during November 2020

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash has announced the opening of 10 new franchise locations in November 2020, according to a press release.

Located in Enid, Oklahoma; Sarasota, Florida; Snellville, Georgia; Greenville, South Carolina; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; West Monroe, Louisiana; Spring Hill, Florida; Davenport, Iowa; Largo, Florida; and O’Fallon, Missouri, these independently owned and operated locations will maintain the growing brand’s signature commitment to outstanding guest experience and wash quality, the release continued.

Tommy’s Express is a next-gen, high-efficiency national carwash franchise providing faster, safer and more sophisticated carwashing with affordable pricing and membership packages, the release noted.

Each highly recognizable location is equipped with an approximately 130-foot dual belt conveyor system, soft cloth brushes, tire shine service, body wax and a license plate recognition system and mobile app for TommyClub members, the release added.

Self service interior cleaning and vacuuming is available on-site, the release stated.

“We are thrilled to bring the outstanding Tommy’s Express experience to the these 10 communities,” said Ryan Essenburg, president and chief innovation officer of Tommy’s Express. “Our new guests will love Tommy’s world-class wash, smooth-ride dual belt conveyors, free vacuums, interior detail kits and on-site mat washers. Additionally, our innovative, easy-to-use TommyClub app ensures a quick, convenient and contact-free way for our guests to keep their vehicles clean.”