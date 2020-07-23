Connect with us
Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens 4 sites in July 2020

 

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash is pleased to announce the opening of four new franchise locations in July, according to a press release.

Located in Wausau, Wisconsin; Rochester, Minnesota; Benton, Arkansas; and Mason City, Iowa, these independently owned and operated locations will maintain the growing brand’s signature commitment to outstanding guest experience and wash quality, the release continued. 

Each highly recognizable location is equipped with an approximately 130-foot dual belt conveyor system, soft cloth brushes, tire shine service, body wax, and a license plate recognition system and mobile app for TommyClub members, the release noted.

Self service interior cleaning and vacuuming is available on-site, the release added.

“We are thrilled to bring the outstanding Tommy’s Express experience to the Wausau, Rochester, Benton and Mason City communities,” said Ryan Essenburg, president and chief innovation officer of Tommy’s Express. “Our new guests will love Tommy’s world-class wash, smooth-ride dual belt conveyors, free vacuums, interior detail kits and onsite mat washers. Additionally, our innovative, easy-to-use TommyClub app ensures a quick, convenient and contact-free way for our guests to keep their vehicles clean.”

These locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 48, with over 230 future sites currently in development in the U.S. and abroad, the release concluded. 

