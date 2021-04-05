 Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens 4 sites in Q1 2021
Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens 4 sites in Q1 2021

Carwash News

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens 4 sites in Q1 2021

 

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced the opening of four new franchise locations in quarter one of 2021, according to a press release.

Located in Mounds View, Minnesota; Duluth, Minnesota; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Waterloo, Iowa, these independently-owned and -operated locations will maintain the growing brand’s signature commitment to outstanding guest experience and wash quality. 

Each highly-recognizable location is equipped with an approximately 130-foot dual belt conveyor system, soft cloth brushes, tire shine service, body wax as well as a license plate recognition system and mobile app for TommyClub members.

Self service interior cleaning and vacuuming is available on-site.

“We are thrilled to bring the outstanding Tommy’s Express experience to the Mounds View, Duluth and Waterloo communities,” said Ryan Essenburg, president and chief innovation officer of Tommy’s Express. “Our new guests will love Tommy’s world-class wash, smooth-ride dual belt conveyors, free vacuums, interior detail kits and on-site mat washers. Additionally, our innovative, easy-to-use TommyClub app ensures a quick, convenient and contact-free way for our guests to keep their vehicles clean.”

These locations bring the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 61, with over 230 future sites currently in development in the U.S. and abroad. 

