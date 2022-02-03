Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens first South Carolina site

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new Tommy’s Express Car Wash location has recently opened in Columbia, South Carolina, according to Cola Daily News .

This location marks Tommy’s first in the state.

In the nearby region, Tommy’s Express Car Wash currently operates washes in North Carolina and Georgia.

The company has plans in place to open locations in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina, in the near future.

According to Tommy’s Express District Manager Tim Ritzert, the company offers a different carwashing experience from other chains.

“The flat belt towing system pulls dual-drive pickup trucks,” Ritzert explains. “Other wash systems feature a chain pull system that can only accommodate narrower vehicles.”

Tommy’s Express reports that their entire wash process, including its 18-blower drying system, takes less than three minutes.

Read the original story on the Columbia, South Carolina, location here.