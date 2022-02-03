 Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens first South Carolina site
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens first South Carolina site

on

Flagship Carwash to open the ‘largest indoor carwash in the nation’

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings announces grand opening of Whistle Wash

on

Driven Brands Car Wash North America acquires Magic Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 58: 1031 Exchange Explained Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 58: 1031 Exchange Explained

Current Digital Issue

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This episode discusses industry trends that have been gathered from the PC&D Top 50 List.

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

How companies develop new chemistry that improves wash results and performance.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens first South Carolina site

 

on

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new Tommy’s Express Car Wash location has recently opened in Columbia, South Carolina, according to Cola Daily News.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This location marks Tommy’s first in the state.

In the nearby region, Tommy’s Express Car Wash currently operates washes in North Carolina and Georgia.

The company has plans in place to open locations in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina, in the near future.  

According to Tommy’s Express District Manager Tim Ritzert, the company offers a different carwashing experience from other chains.

“The flat belt towing system pulls dual-drive pickup trucks,” Ritzert explains. “Other wash systems feature a chain pull system that can only accommodate narrower vehicles.”

Tommy’s Express reports that their entire wash process, including its 18-blower drying system, takes less than three minutes.

Read the original story on the Columbia, South Carolina, location here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Market Focus: ZIPS Car Wash announces ‘America’s Dirtiest Car’ sweepstakes winner

Carwash News: Carwash issued violation for dumping wastewater

Carwash News: Soapy Joe’s to launch new topcoat with pet parade, adoption event

Carwash News: Super Star Car Wash opens 36th location

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing