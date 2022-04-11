Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens nine locations in Q1

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash recently announced in a press release the opening of ­­­­­­nine new franchise locations in Q1 of 2022.

The new express carwash sites are located in Columbia, South Carolina; Port Charlotte, Florida; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Columbus, Nebraska; Lansing, Michigan; Richmond, Virginia; Denton, Texas; Kays, Kansas; and Collinsville, Oklahoma.

These independently owned and operated locations will maintain the growing brand’s signature commitment to the outstanding guest experience, wash quality and top-notch technology.

Tommy’s Express is a next-gen, high-efficiency national carwash franchise providing faster, safer and more sophisticated carwashing with affordable pricing and membership packages.

Each highly recognizable location is equipped with an approximately 130-foot dual belt conveyor system, soft cloth brushes, tire shine service, body wax and a license plate recognition system, and mobile app for TommyClub members.