Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens six independent locations in Q1 2020

 

HOLLAND, Mich. — Michigan-based express carwash franchise Tommy’s Express Car Wash has announced that four independently owned and operated carwash facilities have been launched to date in the first quarter of 2020, with two additional facilities expected to open by the end of March, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
This brings the total number of Tommy’s Express Car Wash facilities in operation to 35, the release stated.

In order of opening date, the new carwash facilities are located in Fort Myers, Florida; Weston, Wisconsin; Waukee, Iowa; Springdale, Arkansas; Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and Leader, Texas, the release noted.

These new locations will continue daily to uphold the growing franchise’s commitment to national expansion, outstanding guest experience, and the highest standards of wash quality and operations, the release concluded.

