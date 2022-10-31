Tommy's Express Car Wash plans development in San Antonio

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues franchise growth by securing more than 30 locations in the San Antonio, Texas, market, according to a press release.

Olympus Pines LLC, a Veteran-owned company and the group developing Tommy’s locations in the San Antonio market, currently owns a location at 12102 US Hwy. 281 N., which has been operational since 2018.

The group purchased this location from the original owner earlier this year as they saw the potential for growth to build more locations.

The brand’s second location is currently in development and is anticipated to open in early 2023. That wash is located at 11914 Alamo Ranch Pkwy., next door to Caliber Auto Care.

With 13 locations under contract with another 17 in the pipeline, the group is working on opening as many Tommy’s locations as possible in San Antonio.