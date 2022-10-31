Tommy's Express Car Wash plans development in San Antonio

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues franchise growth by securing more than 30 locations in the San Antonio, Texas, market, according to a press release.
Olympus Pines LLC, a Veteran-owned company and the group developing Tommy’s locations in the San Antonio market, currently owns a location at 12102 US Hwy. 281 N., which has been operational since 2018.
The group purchased this location from the original owner earlier this year as they saw the potential for growth to build more locations.
The brand’s second location is currently in development and is anticipated to open in early 2023. That wash is located at 11914 Alamo Ranch Pkwy., next door to Caliber Auto Care.
With 13 locations under contract with another 17 in the pipeline, the group is working on opening as many Tommy’s locations as possible in San Antonio.
With many other carwash brands breaking into the market, a few things make Tommy’s Express unique and different, as explained in the press release.
Namely, each wash recycles 80% of the water.
Tommy’s Express locations use a reverse osmosis system which filters the water, allowing the water to be recycled back into the wash.
San Antonio customers should expect quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel, a large menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site.
TOMMY CLUB unlimited wash memberships will be available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app allowing member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system.
Unlimited Club members can wash as often as they wish at any location for as little as $19.99 per month.
Olympus Pines LLC, is seeking other locations across the country, to continue the expansion of the brand.
The group has commitments to develop in the states of Pennsylvania, Utah, Nebraska and South Carolina.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be an integral part of the growing San Antonio community,” said Michael Cianelli, veteran and co-founder of Olympus Pines. “We are dedicated to providing sustainable jobs, serving our guests and giving back to the community.”