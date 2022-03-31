 Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces VP of franchise development
Carwash News

Tommy's Express Car Wash announces VP of franchise development

 

on

HOLLAND, Mich. — National carwash brand Tommy’s Express announced in a press release the appointment of Sean Oatney as vice president of franchise development, effective immediately.

In his new role, Oatney will oversee the franchise sales team assisting with the expansion of the national franchise into new markets. 

Oatney has been in franchising for almost two decades, most recently serving as executive president of United Franchise Group.

He helped lead his last company from five to 10 different brands and oversaw international franchise development in more than 25 countries. 

The newly announced vice president of franchise development reflects the success and rapid expansion of the carwash company’s retail business.

“We realize there is even more opportunity for us to grow even faster as our model continues to prove successful in many markets around the country,” said Alex Lemmen, CEO of Tommy’s Express. “To best manage that growth, we need to continue to expand our internal teams by recruiting experts who will help guide our growth towards a stronger business model.”

Tommy’s Express is a next-generation, high-efficiency national carwash franchise providing faster, safer and more sophisticated carwashing with affordable pricing and membership packages, noted the press release.

Each highly recognizable location is equipped with an approximately 130-foot dual belt conveyor system, soft cloth brushes, tire shine service, body wax and a license plate recognition system for TommyClub members.

Self service interior vacuums, mat washers and interior detail kits are available at all locations.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash currently has 101 carwash locations, with over 230 future sites currently in development in the U.S. and abroad. 

