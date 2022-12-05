 Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues expansion in greater Omaha market - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues expansion in greater Omaha market

Carwash News

Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues expansion in greater Omaha market

 

on

HOLLAND, Mich. — According to a company press release, Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues its growth by committing to 12 new locations in the Omaha market.

The Holland, Michigan-based company is the fast-growing and largest national carwash franchise, featured on Franchise Times Magazine’s Top 500 List, added the press release.

The brand currently operates three washes in the greater Omaha market with locations at S. 132nd St. and I St., 180th St. and Dodge and their newest location in Papillion on the corner of South Washington St. and Highway 370. 

Two franchise ownership groups are committed to the expansion of the greater Omaha market.

Olympus Pines, LLC, a veteran-owned company currently owns two locations, has one in construction, seven under contract and more in the pipeline.

Accelerate, LLC, a seasoned franchise operations company, currently owning the Papillion location, will stretch the brand’s footprint by opening locations in Sarpy and Cass Counties in Nebraska and Pottawattamie and Mills Counties in Iowa. 

With many other carwash brands breaking into the market, a few things make Tommy’s Express unique and different, noted the release. 

Namely, the company’s membership app, license plate recognition and member pay lanes make washing efficient for every calendar and wallet, continued the press release.

Their wash process and equipment has been developed over 50 years and uses propriety equipment and soaps designed to keep vehicles fresh.

Omaha customers should expect quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the carwash tunnel, an excellent menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site.

Tommy’s Express currently has over 134 locations in operations nationwide with eight currently operating in Nebraska.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be an integral part of the growing Omaha community,” said Michael Cianelli, veteran and co-founder of Olympus Pines. “We are dedicated to providing sustainable jobs, serving our guests and giving back to the community.”

