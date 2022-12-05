Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues expansion in greater Omaha market - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

HOLLAND, Mich. — According to a company press release, Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues its growth by committing to 12 new locations in the Omaha market.

The Holland, Michigan-based company is the fast-growing and largest national carwash franchise, featured on Franchise Times Magazine’s Top 500 List, added the press release.

The brand currently operates three washes in the greater Omaha market with locations at S. 132nd St. and I St., 180th St. and Dodge and their newest location in Papillion on the corner of South Washington St. and Highway 370.

Two franchise ownership groups are committed to the expansion of the greater Omaha market.

Olympus Pines, LLC, a veteran-owned company currently owns two locations, has one in construction, seven under contract and more in the pipeline.

Accelerate, LLC, a seasoned franchise operations company, currently owning the Papillion location, will stretch the brand’s footprint by opening locations in Sarpy and Cass Counties in Nebraska and Pottawattamie and Mills Counties in Iowa.