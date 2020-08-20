Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Traffic accident close call for carwash employees

 

on

LEXINGTON, Ken. — According to www.swlexledger.com, a traffic accident on Columbia Ave. at about 3 p.m. on Aug. 16th proved a close call for some young employees in the finishing area of Frank’s Car Wash.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A white Ford pickup truck careened out of control and headed straight for the finishing area, which was filled with employees putting the final touches on cars that had come out of the tunnel, the article continued.

While the truck didn’t hit any employees, it did crash into a utility pole that cracked, the article added.

The utility pole did not fall, but police officers closed several lanes of traffic to attend to the driver and remove the wreck while also making sure that the pole did not fall down and strike passing motorists, the article noted.

Representatives of the local utility company responded to the scene to decide what to do about the broken pole, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: Custom inflatable rhino stolen from carwash

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises announces Genstar Capital partnership

Carwash News: Market Focus: Clean Streak Ventures acquires Bay Breeze Car Wash

Carwash News: Sentinel Capital Partners announces sale of SONNY’S

Advertisement

on

Traffic accident close call for carwash employees

on

Mr. K Car Wash joins Mammoth Holdings

on

ZIPS Car Wash opens two new locations

on

Market Focus: Flying Ace and Simoniz donate to Hamilton’s Caring Closet
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Multi-profit Centers: Expanding additional profit centers

Carwash News: Mr. K Car Wash joins Mammoth Holdings

Carwash News: Traffic accident close call for carwash employees

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 33: Water Recycling Systems and their Maintenance

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 5: Risk Assessment and Prevention at a Carwash

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
Connect