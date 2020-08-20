Traffic accident close call for carwash employees

LEXINGTON, Ken. — According to www.swlexledger.com , a traffic accident on Columbia Ave. at about 3 p.m. on Aug. 16th proved a close call for some young employees in the finishing area of Frank’s Car Wash.

Click Here to Read More

A white Ford pickup truck careened out of control and headed straight for the finishing area, which was filled with employees putting the final touches on cars that had come out of the tunnel, the article continued.

While the truck didn’t hit any employees, it did crash into a utility pole that cracked, the article added.

The utility pole did not fall, but police officers closed several lanes of traffic to attend to the driver and remove the wreck while also making sure that the pole did not fall down and strike passing motorists, the article noted.

Representatives of the local utility company responded to the scene to decide what to do about the broken pole, the article concluded.

Read the original article here.