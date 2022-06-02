Travis Mills to keynote 32nd NRCC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The 32nd Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), which is taking place September 19-21 at the Atlantic City Convention Center is staged to feature its most powerful lineup of education and equipment displays to date, a press release stated.
Dave Ellard is the 2022 NRCC co-chairman and represents the New England Carwash Association (NECA), which is this year’s host.
“We had to overcome a lot of obstacles to get our show to market last year, but the 32nd NRCC is going to be seamless and full of exceptional programming and exhibits,” Ellard said.
At the top of “must sees” at this year’s event is keynote speaker and The New York Times best-selling author of “Tough as They Come,” Travis Mills.
Mills is a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant who calls himself a recalibrated warrior, motivational speaker, actor, author and advocate for veterans and amputees.
Staff Sergeant Mills lost portions of both arms and legs from an improvised explosive device while on active duty in Afghanistan.
He continues to overcome life’s challenges daily by breaking physical barriers and defying the odds.
His drive and positivity is infectious.
Mills and his wife, Kelsey, founded the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization that benefits and assists post 9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to the country.
Shortly after forming the foundation, he also launched The Mills Group LLC, affording him the opportunity to speak to companies and organizations nationwide inspiring all to overcome life’s challenges and adversity.
“Hearing Travis’ story and seeing what he has done to make his life so rich and philanthropic will inspire us all,” said Ellard. “He has risen above adversity and given back in a way few of us could ever imagine.”
Registration is now open for the 32nd NRCC at nrccshow.com.