Travis Mills to keynote 32nd NRCC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The 32nd Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), which is taking place September 19-21 at the Atlantic City Convention Center is staged to feature its most powerful lineup of education and equipment displays to date, a press release stated.

Dave Ellard is the 2022 NRCC co-chairman and represents the New England Carwash Association (NECA), which is this year’s host.

“We had to overcome a lot of obstacles to get our show to market last year, but the 32nd NRCC is going to be seamless and full of exceptional programming and exhibits,” Ellard said.

At the top of “must sees” at this year’s event is keynote speaker and The New York Times best-selling author of “Tough as They Come,” Travis Mills.

Mills is a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant who calls himself a recalibrated warrior, motivational speaker, actor, author and advocate for veterans and amputees.